There’s something to crow about when you roast and serve a succulent browned pork loin. Yum!
Several years back, pork was dubbed “the other white meat” and its reputation soared. Pork is now the most popular meat in the Western world and Central Europe.
Pork is also popular due to its ability to go from fried to roasted and serve as an ingredient in a range of dishes from the deep South to Asia.
Pork prices are reasonable and it’s all good. From ribs to roast, not to mention bacon and ham, it’s versatile and tasty.
This week, I’m sharing a couple marinades — which will, incidentally, work with chicken — along with a couple of delicious roasting recipes calling for peppercorns.
Pork and pepper is an astounding combination, and leftovers are delicious in stir-fry and Asian noodle dishes.
Ginger is wonderful with pork as is brown sugar, soy sauce and white wine. The following marinades can be thought of as suggestions; feel free to experiment, exchange ingredients and come up with your own signature dish.
These rubs and marinades are also good with ribs. Whether you go for a rack or meaty country-style, the following recipes will work, just be sure to adjust cooking time — probably no more than half the time it takes for a loin since you do not want to overcook ribs.
A good accompaniment to any of these would be rice, scalloped potatoes, green salad, even polenta. If there are any pan juices, add white wine or chicken broth and make a light gravy. Throw a little French technique into your dish and add several pats of butter to pan, stirring well in between additions, for a shiny, velvety sauce that’s as impressive as it is delicious.
GINGER ROASTED PORK LOIN
1/4 cup light brown sugar
1 1/2 teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon pepper, fresh ground if possible
1 cup white wine
1/4 cup soy sauce
1 inch fresh ginger, grated (see below)
1 cup olive oil
2 to 3 pound boneless pork loin
Combine all ingredients in sealable plastic bag. Add pork loin and massage marinade into meat. Refrigerate 6 hours or overnight. When ready to cook, preheat oven to 500 degrees. Remove loin and drain, reserving about 1/2 cup marinade. Place loin on rack in oven-proof pan, cover with foil and place on center rack in oven. After 15 minutes, turn off heat, keep door closed and leave at least 3 hours. Remove foil, turn oven to 325 and roast another 20 minutes or until browned. Baste occasionally with reserved marinade.
NOTE: The best way to use fresh ginger is to select a firm root with fairly thick “fingers.” Scrub to remove any loose skin and trim any brown or rough spots. Grate amount needed (peel and all) with microplane. Place remaining ginger in sealable plastic bag and freeze. When ready to use again, grate amount needed and return to freezer. Ginger will keep indefinitely.
Other tasty marinades include these variations.
PEPPERCORN CRUSTED PORK LOIN
2 to 3 pound pork tenderloin
2 tablespoons cracked black peppercorns
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
2 teaspoons salt
1 large clove garlic, minced
1 tablespoon olive oil
Take loin from refrigerator, wipe dry and set aside until it reaches room temperature. Make a paste with remaining ingredients, use to coat loin. When ready to cook, preheat oven to 350 degrees, place loin on rack in oven-proof pan and cover with foil. Roast covered for one hour. Uncover and cook until browned, about another 30 minutes. Remove from oven, tent and rest 15 minutes.
Here’s a couple variations on the peppercorn coating mix.
GARLIC PEPPERCORN
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 tablespoon peppercorns
2 tablespoons coarse freshly ground pepper
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1/2 cup olive oil
1/4 cup white wine
2 or 3 garlic cloves, finely minced
Or:
PARSLEY WITH GARLIC
2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 teaspoons sea salt
1/2 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper
1/2 cup dry white wine or chicken broth
