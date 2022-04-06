Know anyone planning on ham for Easter? I sure do.

Ham is hands down the meat of choice for Easter. Easy, delicious and nearly everyone’s favorite leftover, this versatile meat has a long history, many uses and lots of variations.

Everyone, of course, has heard of Virginia’s famous Smithfield ham and, thanks to the U S. Army, I have firsthand experience of that highly sought after, dubious delight.

I use the word “delight” with a little laugh. Smithfield is definitely an acquired taste and, I quickly found out, not mine.

When my girls’ dad was drafted in the early '60s, this fourth-generation California girl dutifully followed her soldier and spent his enlistment in Toano, Virginia, a little town just west of Williamsburg.

I have to admit, it was an interesting time to be in the South, as the centennial of the Civil War was being celebrated with enactments, revivals and ceremonies. I learned more about that era’s history than I had in school; it truly was a fascinating time to be there.

But back to the ham.

My mother, before I left the West Coast, filled me in on the tasty treat of Smithfield ham and made me promise to try it while there ... I did, and discovered that one taste was enough!

It’s not for everyone. Salty, strong, dry, chewy and expensive, I couldn’t see the attraction.

Remember though, this was 1963, and the Toano natives didn’t understand my liking tacos, avocados and artichokes, to name a few. I realized that the famous, highly touted ham was definitely local fare and “not,” as they say, “in my wheelhouse.”

I much preferred another milder, less salty type called Pagan River ham.

Pagan River hams were uncooked, tender, light pink and utterly delicious. Smithfields on the other hand, were long cured (sometimes for years), highly salted, covered with a “crust” and had, to me, a fishy taste. Nope, not my thing.

In fact, there was a local story that went like this: A “nawthern” couple hosted a Virginia family and treated them to all the sights of New York. When the visitors returned, they sent their friends a Smithfield ham. It was costly, but they felt the trip was worth it. After several months of not receiving an acknowledgment of their generosity, the wife finally called the city folk friends and was appalled at their reply. She was told that they were embarrassed to write. The ham, she explained, had arrived, but it was moldy and they threw it out.

While an urban legend in Virginia, there may have been some truth to that story.

Back to hams, of which there are many options.

I prefer the bone-in type. I love the leftovers, as the ham doesn't dry out as quickly as the thinly sliced, spiralized type and can often end up in a pot of beans or pea soup.

Canned hams were the darlings of the middle 20th century. First marketed in 1926, they hit their stride during the '50s and '60s. Available from 5 ounces to 5 pounds, these shelf-stable pantry items are said to last up to two years.

Not that I expect anyone to try this, but here’s a retro recipe from that era that promises to be extremely tender and tasty. Try it if you dare.

Whatever you fix, have a happy Easter and enjoy your family’s favorite meal.

BAKED CANNED HAM

1 4-pound canned ham

1 can or bottle cola, flavor of choice

Puncture top of can with opener or screw driver. Place in shallow baking pan and bake in a 300-degree oven for 30 minutes.

Remove ham, still in can, pour cola into punctured holes and bake another hour.

When done, set on baking rack for at least 30 minutes before opening. Take ham from can, pour juices into gravy boat, slice and serve.

