I’m hooked on a new soup; its flavor combinations caught my attention.

How can you go wrong with garlic lemon grass, fresh ginger and cilantro?

I don’t, as a rule, cook “plain ol' white rice” as my grandmother called it. For me it’s usually fried, Spanish or as an ingredient in another dish, such as stuffed bell peppers, porcupine balls, etc.

In other words, even though the recipe is simple, it took me two days to fix.

First, I cooked some rice, spread it on a sheet pan, sprayed it with cooking spray — as the recipe suggested — and refrigerated it overnight. This keeps rice from being sticky and clumping together; however, I see no reason not to use leftover fried or Spanish rice when I have it on hand.

By the way, the recipe calls for jasmine rice but I used plain ol' white.

As always, when trying a recipe for the first time, I followed it exactly. Now, with that first run under my belt, literally, I’m planning some tweaks.

Other than waiting for rice to “cure,” the most time-consuming and labor-intensive part is making meatballs. They were good, I’ll have to admit, but I plan on using precooked chicken for my next go 'round.

Any leftover rice (I’ll use Spanish or fried if I have it) and rotisserie chicken should work just fine. This could be a great fridge cleanout dish.

When I try my tweak, since I’m replacing meatballs with chicken, I’ll add fish and chili sauces to broth. The taste shouldn’t change.

On to soup:

In Thai, it’s "khao tom," and it's quite tasty — a simple but complex broth full of veggies and, once prepped, quick to pull together.

THAI RICE SOUP (khao tom)

8 ounces ground pork

3 tablespoons fish sauce

2 tablespoons chili garlic sauce

kosher salt and ground white pepper

3 tablespoons lard or other oil

4 or 5 large shallots

4 or 6 garlic cloves

1 cup mushrooms, sliced

3 lemon grass stalks

2 tablespoons finely grated fresh ginger

2 1/2 quarts chicken broth

4 cups cooked and chilled rice

1 cup chopped fresh cilantro

3 tablespoons lime juice (2 to 3 limes)

lime wedges

Start by prepping: Add one tablespoon each of chili garlic and fish sauces and 3/4 teaspoon white pepper. Roll mixture into 20 meatballs and set aside.

Peel, halve and thinly slice shallots and garlic. Grate ginger, wash and slice mushrooms. Cut lemon grass into 6-inch lengths, peel (removing dry, outer leaves) and smash. Wash and chop cilantro. Juice and cut limes.

To cook: Heat lard in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat until shimmery. Add shallots and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until browned, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds.

Using a slotted spoon, scoop garlic and shallots from pot and drain on paper towel. Sauté mushrooms in pot until lightly browned. Add lemon grass and ginger and cook until fragrant, about 30 seconds.

Add broth, bring to a boil, scraping up any browned bits, and reduce to medium and simmer uncovered until flavors blend, about 15 minutes.

Remove and discard lemon grass. Gently drop in meatballs and simmer until just cooked, 3 to 4 minutes. Add rice and cook until heated.

Off heat, stir in remaining fish and chili garlic sauces. Add cilantro and lime juice, ladle into bowls and top with shallots. Garnish with additional chili garlic sauce, cilantro and lime wedges.

Serves 4.

