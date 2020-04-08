Elaine Revelle: A colorful, stay-at-home Easter project

There’s some good news for kids. Both the Tooth Fairy and Easter Bunny have been officially designated as holding down essential jobs.
Relax, Easter is coming and there’ll be baskets after all. And, gap-toothed grade schoolers can expect treasure under their pillows.
With Easter this Sunday and shopping restricted, I say make a science lesson out of dying eggs. Natural dyes are all around us. Check your refrigerator and larder, no need to buy those fancy kits, make your own dyes. It’s easy, they’re completely edible and a magic trick to boot.
For yellow/tan, use onion skins; yellow/orange, turmeric; spinach fresh or frozen will yield a yellow/green dye; red cabbage makes purple as will fresh or frozen blueberries; blueberry jam results in violet; strong coffee, warm brown; for red use beets, canned or fresh; fresh or frozen raspberries make pink; and annatto seeds can be used for a coppery look. These work with white eggs.
You get surprising results using brown eggs. For example, purple cabbage, while blue on white eggs, will be green on brown; yellow onion skins are yellow/tan on white, but rusty red on brown; beets will be pink on white, but maroon on brown. More science!
Methods for making natural dyes are simple, similar measurements — except for turmeric and coffee — and all must be sliced, shredded, mashed or chopped.
Here are the guidelines:
One cup each for both red and yellow onion skins, shredded beets and spinach. Use an entire 1.9 ounce (1-1/2 cups) turmeric, chop two small heads of red cabbage and six cups strong coffee.
Except for the coffee, which only needs to be brewed, make dye this way: Use a five-quart sauce pan or pot, add coloring agent and four quarts water. Bring to a boil and cook for half an hour or until water as taken on color. It should be very dark. To check, drip a little on a white dish. Ideally you want it to be darker than finished eggs. When desired color is reached, cool to room temperature, strain, add 1/4-cup distilled white vinegar, and the dye is ready.
All this can be time-consuming if you want a wide color spectrum, so this year you might want to go monochromatic. Think in terms of varying shades, rather than a multitude of colors.
To color, place eggs and dye in a mason or canning jar and refrigerate overnight. This will result in pastel colors. However, for more vibrant results use multiple soaks and dry eggs between dipping.
When colored, lift from dye, rinse briefly and set on toweling to dry. For a shiny finish, polish dried eggs with vegetable oil.
For hard-boiled eggs that are easy to peel, here’s my favorite method and some hints: First, “boiled” is misleading and the rule is don’t. Boiling can result in a greenish ring around yolk. Also, older eggs are best because they peel easier than fresh ones and are less apt to crack during cooking.
Don’t overcrowd pan. Place eggs in a single layer and add enough water to just cover. Use a thumbtack or sharp quilting pin to poke a shallow hole in large, not pointed end. Also, start with refrigerated eggs, no need to bring to room temperature.
Using a pot with cover, add eggs and water that comes up to no more than one inch over them. Bring to a boil, wait about half a minute and reduce heat to lowest setting. Cover and cook for 10 minutes.
Remove from heat, use lid to drain. Shake pot vigorously two or three times to crack shells slightly, fill pan with cold tap water and set aside until cool enough to handle.
To peel, take egg from water, roll gently on counter until shell cracks, peel, rinse and set aside to dry before using or dying.
If this week’s spoon has inspired you to make your own dyes, have fun. If not, go ahead with commercial ones, but have a fun. Happy Easter.
Long-time Valley resident Elaine Revelle can be reached at thewoodenspoon@juno.com
