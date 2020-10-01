Elaine Revelle: Amy's Cashew Chicken Stir Fry

I’ve been conducting a COVID conversation with a longtime Canadian friend.

It’s mostly been on how we’re coping with isolation/distancing — and, of course, we began to focus on food.

My friend Amy and her husband, Andrew, have a unique way of dealing with dining. Accustomed to eating out three times a week, their routine has been sadly compromised.

I’ve got to hand it to those clever Canadians, they came up with a truly great plan.

“Andrew,” Amy said, “had a camping picnic table from years ago, perfect for summertime meals outside. We pick up our dinner and find a nice quiet spot to dine.

“On one of our first picnics outside a restaurant that we frequented,” she continued, “one of the waitresses recognized us and came out with the chef and a free dessert to thank us for supporting them. She also sent our picture to their head office!”

Amy said they’ve become master picnickers, “with music, a fan to keep cool and, of course, a bottle of wine,” she added.

Amy and Andrew have a cute back story to their meeting, dating and subsequent marriage. Amy’s mother, Anne Moore, told me that a co-worker of hers asked if it would be all right if he took her daughter to the movies. “My co-worker,” she explained, “was Andrew.”

Amy also added a little tidbit to that story.

“Andrew and I did go to the movies and promptly fell asleep. That was the beginning of our now 28-year marriage,” she said. “While I could have killed my mom for introducing us in the early years, now,” she admitted, “I wouldn’t have it any other way.”