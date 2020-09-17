Elaine Revelle: An ode to the tomato berry

I have a confession: I’m in love.

Not in the romantic sense, my current passion is with garden fresh tomatoes. And, to be honest, who doesn’t love them?

Originating in the tropical area between southern and central America, the tomato is another New World culinary contribution.

While we treat it as a vegetable, tomatoes are fruits, berries to be exact.

A relative of nightshade or belladonna, tomatoes were originally thought to be poisonous. In the 1800s, they were called “love apples” in Britain and pommes d'amour in France due to its botanic connection (belladonna), which was known for its aphrodisiac qualities.

The word “tomato” is derived from the Spanish tomate, which comes from the Nahuatl word tomatl, meaning “the swelling fruit."

Eventually when Aztecs began to cultivate them, they produced larger, sweeter and red fruits. While originally a yellowish color, these new species were called xitomatl, which translated to “plump with navel” or “fat water with navel."

My family has always had a love affair with tomatoes. Lush red, round, succulent and juicy, what could be more appealing than a vine-ripened tomato?

My mother, no matter how limited our yard space was, always had a tomato patch. She and her brother, my uncle Joe, fought a running tomato war. Each year they would vie for the tallest, biggest, hardiest, most productive plants. It didn’t matter the variety, the climate or condition, their conflict raged annually.

While neither ever admitted defeat, the rest of us were the real winners. We reaped the spoils of their warring and watering and enjoyed a vine-ripened bounty.