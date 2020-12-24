Elaine Revelle: Brussels sprouts, a mighty side dish

Brussels sprouts, you either love or hate them ... I’m a fan.
Daughter Wendy whipped up a delicious salad at Thanksgiving and it’s a perfect side dish for your holiday meal. Tangy and crisp, it’s a tasty way to fix this valuable veggie.
While there’s a little confusion about the name, remember they are named for Belgium’s capital Brussels. So, no matter whether you have one or more, they are always called Brussels sprouts, never Brussel. Remember, if you are only talking about one, it’s still a Brussels sprout.
A member of the same family as broccoli, cabbage, collards, kale and kohlrabi, they are a Brassicaceae. They are not baby cabbages and grow quite differently. While cabbage heads grow above the ground, Brussels sprouts grow on a tough, fibrous stem, which is also edible if peeled, chopped and cooked until tender.
An interesting side effect of our COVID-19 quarantine is the food. We are cooking more since we’re eating out less; we’re exploring new recipes, because we’re eating out less and growing gardens, again, we’re eating out less.
I like to find them on the stem; not only are they less expensive than when bought loose, they stay fresh longer. And, all it takes is a sharp knife to detach them from the stem.
While we’ll be enjoying our traditional Christmas Eve tamales, I’m hoping tomorrow’s dinner will include an encore featuring Wendy’s delightful Thanksgiving salad.
In the meantime, I need to cast a net for tamale lessons. How did that sound, “cast a net” or should I say “castanet?" Maybe more appropriate for one of my south-of-the-border favorites.
For years I’ve wanted to learn how to make tamales, the traditional way, of course. Some of my earliest memories are coming to the Valley with my grandmother during Christmas break from school for our annual tamales. We would visit some of her school friends in Santa Ynez and on the Chumash reservation and leave with homegrown garlic and the tamales.
Joy assured me that, while taking a little time as all breads do, these are easy and quick to pull together.
It was a trip and dinner treat I looked forward to almost, sort of, as much as Christmas itself.
So, here’s my quest: I’m looking for a tamale teacher, someone versed in old-school methods. If there’s anyone out there that’s willing to take a flier on an uninitiated but eager future tamale maker, please contact me. Either by email or phone; I’m in the book if you can find one that lists residential numbers.
But back to the salad.
Not only is this sweet tart and refreshing, it’s colorful and an attractive dish at any table. It complements turkey, ham or beef and, if you are vegetarian, leave out the bacon if you must; it’s still delicious and a great addition to your holiday table.
I figure cookies are a safe bet this year, after all they are baked. And if packaged with love and rubber gloves, should be sanitary.
So, this week think Brussels sprouts, or if you like, just say “sprouts." They are delicious no matter what you call them.
Thinking of the holidays, let me send Christmas greetings to one and all. After all, it’s Christmas Eve and this year it’s a different world.
It’s been tough. With a vaccine on the horizon, hopefully we can go back to our “old” normal; I’ve had it with the “new” version.
I’m looking forward to a brighter, more social 2021 … aren’t we all?
BRUSSELS SPROUTS SALAD
1 pound Brussels sprouts, shredded
6 thick slices of bacon, chopped and cooked.
1/2 cup slivered almonds, toasted
1/3 cup coarse grated parmesan
salt and pepper to taste
1/2 cup dried cranberries
Dressing:
2 tablespoons bacon grease
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 tablespoons fresh-squeezed lemon juice
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1 tablespoon maple syrup
Wash, drain and cut any browned parts off Brussels sprouts. Shred and mix with almonds, parmesan, salt and pepper. Chop and fry bacon until crisp. Remove all but 2 tablespoons bacon grease from pan and add olive oil, lemon juice, mustard, wine vinegar and maple syrup to pan. Stir and cook until bubbling, pour over Brussels sprout mixture, add dried cranberries and toss. Serve at room temperature.
