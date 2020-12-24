Elaine Revelle: Brussels sprouts, a mighty side dish

Brussels sprouts, you either love or hate them ... I’m a fan.

Daughter Wendy whipped up a delicious salad at Thanksgiving and it’s a perfect side dish for your holiday meal. Tangy and crisp, it’s a tasty way to fix this valuable veggie.

While there’s a little confusion about the name, remember they are named for Belgium’s capital Brussels. So, no matter whether you have one or more, they are always called Brussels sprouts, never Brussel. Remember, if you are only talking about one, it’s still a Brussels sprout.

A member of the same family as broccoli, cabbage, collards, kale and kohlrabi, they are a Brassicaceae. They are not baby cabbages and grow quite differently. While cabbage heads grow above the ground, Brussels sprouts grow on a tough, fibrous stem, which is also edible if peeled, chopped and cooked until tender.

I like to find them on the stem; not only are they less expensive than when bought loose, they stay fresh longer. And, all it takes is a sharp knife to detach them from the stem.

While we’ll be enjoying our traditional Christmas Eve tamales, I’m hoping tomorrow’s dinner will include an encore featuring Wendy’s delightful Thanksgiving salad.

In the meantime, I need to cast a net for tamale lessons. How did that sound, “cast a net” or should I say “castanet?" Maybe more appropriate for one of my south-of-the-border favorites.

For years I’ve wanted to learn how to make tamales, the traditional way, of course. Some of my earliest memories are coming to the Valley with my grandmother during Christmas break from school for our annual tamales. We would visit some of her school friends in Santa Ynez and on the Chumash reservation and leave with homegrown garlic and the tamales.