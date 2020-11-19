Elaine Revelle: Celebrating 50 years with a Southern treat

This weekend, The Book Loft will celebrate a milestone.
Marking 50 years in business, Solvang’s venerable book store is stepping into the spotlight with activities, photo opportunities, special discounts, displays and other events spread over the next three days.
The celebration will kick off at 4 p.m. Friday with a toast to owner/founder Kathy Mullins who has been at the helm since the store’s humble beginnings in 1970.
When the shop opened its doors, it was located up a winding staircase off Alisal Road that led to a small, second-floor space above Rasmussen’s.
It quickly became apparent that the size and location wasn’t going to accommodate the many customers and Kathy’s late husband, Gary, decided to take the plunge into expansion.
A property was purchased on Mission Drive and ground was broken for a new building. In 1974, The Book Loft opened in its present location and has continued to serve the reading public to this day.
The move was made with Gary hand-trucking their inventory to the newly installed shelves down Park Way (the alley by Hanson’s Clock Shop) and into the store’s back door.
Overseeing this weekend’s three-day event is The Book Loft’s maven of social media, Dawn Lefever. She is a professional organizer and an unstoppable whirlwind.
A product of Pennsylvania, I couldn’t resist the urge to find out how this East Coast lass ended up in a small central California town and, of course, get a recipe.
With a college degree in English and after a six-month hiatus traveling through the United Kingdom, Dawn headed west. She hit Los Angeles in 2004 and landed jobs in the independent film and commercials industry, where her organizational skills and English degree served her well.
Basically, a small town gal eventually grew tired of city life and realized she needed to relocate.
“I knew I had to get out of L.A.,” she said, “so I decided to drive up the coast.”
Sounds like she found the Valley and never looked back.
Dawn said she enjoys her single life adding, “I love to travel, enjoy reading, photography and being creative.”
I inquired about pets. “I’m allergic,” she explained, so I turned the subject to food.
“I’m a vegetarian, an occasional vegan and eat a lot of salads,” she said.
She admitted having a family recipe, a cake her mother has baked for years. Called Kentucky Prune Cake, family lore has it that they don’t know where the name originated since her family doesn’t have ties to Kentucky. Plus, it’s a favorite of Dawn’s sister and brother, as well.
The cake is a one-bowl wonder, quick to fix and delicious. I’m thinking it could be tailored to family tastes, as well; although it calls for prunes, surely any dried fruit could be substituted. Apricots or figs would be equally delicious and, here’s a scary thought, you could probably toss in traditional fruit cake fruits for a simple Christmas cake.
Since the only leavening called for is baking soda, it’s not a high-rising cake, but it is tender and moist. Sweet enough that there’s no need to ice or glaze it.
Try this one; I know I’ll bake it again.
In the meantime, consider this an invitation to attend The Book Loft’s weekend celebration. Meet the staff, congratulate Kathy and enjoy yourself. And, of course, all the current COVID-19 restrictions will be observed.
KENTUCKY PRUNE CAKE
1-1/2 cups sugar
1/2 cup oil
2 cups flour
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 cup buttermilk*
1 cup prunes, cut up
1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
pinch salt
1/2 teaspoon allspice
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon vanilla
Spray tube/Bundt pan with baking spray. Mix all ingredients together and spoon into pan. Bake at 350 degrees for one hour. Cool 15 minutes in pan before turning out onto serving plate. Cut when completely cool.
*substitute 4 tablespoons buttermilk powder mixed with one cup whole milk for buttermilk, if necessary.
Longtime Valley resident Elaine Revelle can be reached at thewoodenspoon@juno.com
