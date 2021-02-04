Elaine Revelle: English muffin bread, Wendy’s way

On the heels of what I’ve been referring to as my focaccia folly/fiasco I entered the hospital for much-needed hand (right one, of course) surgery.

Naturally, that has put quite a crimp in my cooking/writing ability, and I did what every “good” mother would do: I took advantage of my daughter Wendy.

Not only relying on her driving and hospitality skills, I’ve commandeered her baking and writing ones, too.

This week it’s Wendy’s easy and delicious English muffin bread, which I can vouch for, at least as far as the “delicious” goes; I just haven’t checked out her “easy” claim.

So, mostly in her words, here’s a great bread to add to your baking repertoire.

“I’m not sure the original name of this bread, but the taste is reminiscent of Thomas English muffins," Wendy began. “I guess the name English muffin bread is more descriptive and appealing than Thomas bread.” She added, “I got this recipe from Katie Cavali, and it’s been my go-to ever since.”

For a fact, I know it’s good when sliced and smeared with butter, and Wendy said, “It’s great toasted with butter and it’s freakin' amazing as French toast with grade A maple syrup, must be grade A.”

“The best thing about this bread,” she stressed, “is that it turns out the same every time. Regardless of my day, my mood, my patience, the family chaos, the weather, etc., you get the point. It doesn’t let me down. It mixes, it rises, it bakes and it feeds my need for carbs exactly the same way every time."