Elaine Revelle: Everything but the kitchen sink

May marks another month of practicing social distancing and self-imposed isolation.

We’re all getting bored, antsy and frustrated. However, there are some surprisingly creative things going on.

In some cases we’re rediscovering our families and realizing how much they mean to us. There’s a lot of comfort in knowing we can reach out to them when needed.

Take my grandson Toby. He’s a great hugger and I tell him so, mostly because that triggers another one and they are getting more bear-like every year.

I miss that. I hug my granddaughter Tabby and she’s good at it too, but being a teenager she’s more ladylike, leaves the gusto to her brother.

After a brief visit last week, I told my family I loved them so much I wouldn’t hug them. Can’t wait for that situation to change.

Daughter Tina pointed out that her colleagues have adopted the practice of making phone calls instead of emailing and texting, a change they are enjoying.

I don’t think I’ll ever replace personal calls with emails and texts. They are great for instant communicating, quickie questions, reminders, etc., but there’s no humanity in electronic messages.

I like the sound, I’m happy to hear a familiar voice and love being able to sense the expression behind the words. Meanings aren’t lost in translation, attitude isn’t misinterpreted and emotions are clear. Yep, give me a call any time.

Right now we’re working from home, cooking more, eating out less and learning that cupboards and pantries are our best friend. I’m cooking even more than usual, and without the numerous trips up and down The Book Loft’s stairs I’m sure I’m putting on weight.