Elaine Revelle: Family fun with Halloween pumpkin bars

Do you know what time of the year it is?
Do you realize we are nearly a month into fall and it’s still in the 90s?
Is anyone besides me ready for the frost to be on the pumpkin?
Here we are, a month past Labor Day and still wearing our summer whites (metaphorically, that is).
If the weatherman is right and they do seem to be more accurate these days, we should drop around 12 degrees in the next week. We’ll see.
Meanwhile, my mental clock is resetting and getting ready for Halloween.
As everything has been, this year will be different. For one thing, it won’t be a battle to get the kids into masks.
Maybe the streets won’t be as full of trick-or-treaters this year, but that’s no reason not to have fun.
I’m calling for some homemade Halloween fun.
Got a special family treat? Craft? Activity? Please share.
Centuries ago (when I was a kid) there was no such thing as a store-bought costume. It was a family activity. Old jeans, scroungy vest, plaid shirt, cowboy hat and cap pistol for a cowboy. Sheet with eyeholes, a ghost. Boys liked to be tramps. Many a little lad would wander around with a candy cigarette or bubble gum cigar in his bewhiskered mouth.
Long skirt, loose blouse, head scarf, bracelets and lots of bead necklaces transformed many a girl into a Gypsy. That was always one of my favorites; I got to wear lipstick for that one. Lots of girls were brides, too. My, how times have changed.
I made my girls’ costumes. Wendy was the inventive one. Everything from flower to harem girl. My favorite was the year I took an old bathrobe, cut it in half (front and back) and stitched it onto an old floor-length formal. We put half her hair in curlers; makeup, fancy hairdo on the dressy side. She wore one high-heeled shoe paired with a slipper. It was a riot. We had a limping (one high heel, remember), sleepyhead when you saw her from one side and a glamor girl on the other.
Tina, on the other hand, was easy. After the year she, too, was a flower it was nothing but cats, gray ones. We went through all sizes of gray sweats, sleepers, leotards, etc.
I made a wired tail, put ears on a headband and she, literally, wore them out! Year after year, we’d shop for new gray clothes, drag out the ears and tail, eyebrow pencil for whiskers and cat’s eyes. Then, off she’d go, happy as a cat with cream, so to speak.
I miss those days. Half the fun of giving out candy was the “what/who are you?” guessing game.
But back to the kitchen.
To kick things off here’s an old favorite, my mother’s quick and easy, pantry ingredient staple, pumpkin bars.
Don’t forget, please share a family favorite treat or activity. Let’s make Halloween a family happening.
PUMPKIN BARS
1 15 ounce canned (2 cups fresh) pumpkin pulp
1 12 ounce can evaporated milk
2/3 cup brown sugar
2 tablespoons white sugar
3 eggs, well beaten
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 box yellow cake mix*
1-1/2 cubes butter
1 cup chopped chopped walnuts
Using a large bowl, mix pumpkin, evaporated milk, both sugars, eggs, spices and vanilla until well blended. Pour mixture into a greased 9-by-13 inch baking dish and sprinkle cake mix evenly over top. Cut butter into small squares, scatter over cake mix, covering as completely as possible. Sprinkle nuts over top and bake in a 325 degree oven. Check for doneness after 60 minutes. If a toothpick inserted into center comes out clean, remove from oven. If not, bake for another 5 minutes and check again. (Better if not overcooked.) Cool completely and cut into bars.
*Don’t use “butter” recipe.
Longtime Valley resident Elaine Revelle can be reached at thewoodenspoon@juno.com
