Elaine Revelle: It’s mid-March, time to think potatoes

With St. Patrick’s Day just around the corner, I wondered what new can I find about that fabled saint.
Not much. So, what else could I find that would honor the Emerald Isle? Catherine (Kilmarten) Hanson is our neighborhood leprechaun — and the potato queen.
No one makes finer mashed potatoes. I never tire of them. Thus, I delved into the history of Ireland’s revered spud.
After one trip home, Catherine brought me a delightful little book full of delicious foods for every time of the day titled “Irish Pub Cookbook” in which I found recipes calling for potatoes for every meal from appetizers, to sides, mains and even a dessert. Nearly 10 main dishes calling for potatoes.
The Incas were cultivating potatoes around 8000 to 5000 B.C. In 1536 the Conquistadores conquered Peru, discovered the potatoes and carried them to Europe. In 1589 Sir Walter Raleigh, an American, introduced potatoes to Ireland, and the rest is history.
Despite being new to the Santa Ynez Valley and having met just two years prior, God's Country Provisions co-owners and friends the Minus and Ollenburger families decided to join forces and go into business together – three times over.
Potato growing spread rapidly in many parts of Ireland and eventually became a staple of the peasantry. Compared with grains, tubers are inherently more productive. If the head of wheat or rice plants grow too big the plant will fall over with fatal results. Growing underground, tubers are not limited by the rest of the plant. On the downside, potatoes were vulnerable to disease and that proved disastrous to the Irish.
The Irish Potato Famine, also known as the Great Hunger, hit Ireland in 1845. A fungus-like organism spread rapidly, ruined nearly half of that year’s crop, and almost three quarters of what was left over the next seven years.
Because tenant farmers depended on potatoes as a major food source, the results were catastrophic on the country and its people. By the end of the famine in 1852 almost one million had died from starvation and its effects. Another million left as refugees, migrated to England, Scotland, South Wales, North America and Australia.
The famine’s effects have been long-lasting. In the 1960s, Ireland’s population was half what it had been in 1840. Today the nation has the dubious distinction of being the only country in Europe, maybe the world, to have less people within its borders than 150 years ago.
Over the years and after recovering from the famine, industrious farmers, food scientists and distillers found uses for the potato, from flour to starch to potato-based spirits such as vodka, moonshine white lightning and other clear, unaged distilled spirits.
Here’s what we can do with the most popular potato dish, mashed. Which brings me back to Catherine. As said, she is queen of that realm. Whatever she does to get there, her mashed potatoes are always sublime. Often laced with chopped green onions, they are buttery, creamy and addictive.
In the meantime, here’s another way of dressing up mashed potatoes. Like the British bubble and squeak, this Irish version, called colcannon, is made with freshly-cooked potatoes and cabbage, not leftovers. Popular in pubs, it’s a tasty combination.
COLCANNON
1 cup milk
6 green onions, trimmed and chopped
1 pound shredded green cabbage
1 pound potatoes, cooked, drained and mashed
1/4 cup butter (1/2 cube)
salt and freshly ground pepper
Put milk in saucepan, add green onions and cook over a low heat for five minutes. Bring a saucepan of lightly-salted water to a boil. Add cabbage, bring back to boiling and cook for five minutes, until just tender. Drain and add to potatoes, mixing to combine. Add onions and milk mixture and half the butter. Beat mixture, season well and serve with remaining butter dotted on top.
FROM THE VINE There is an extraordinary new adventure in Santa Barbara wine country in celebration of America’s grand dame chef of fine cuisine, Julia Child. The Santa Barbara Culinary Experience event (SBCE) has partnered with the Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts, in creating a calendar of citywide fine dining events on the three day weekend of March 13-15, 2020.
Long-time Valley resident Elaine Revelle can be reached at thewoodenspoon@juno.com