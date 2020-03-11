Elaine Revelle: It’s mid-March, time to think potatoes

The Irish Potato Famine, also known as the Great Hunger, hit Ireland in 1845. A fungus-like organism spread rapidly, ruined nearly half of that year’s crop, and almost three quarters of what was left over the next seven years.

Because tenant farmers depended on potatoes as a major food source, the results were catastrophic on the country and its people. By the end of the famine in 1852 almost one million had died from starvation and its effects. Another million left as refugees, migrated to England, Scotland, South Wales, North America and Australia.

The famine’s effects have been long-lasting. In the 1960s, Ireland’s population was half what it had been in 1840. Today the nation has the dubious distinction of being the only country in Europe, maybe the world, to have less people within its borders than 150 years ago.

Over the years and after recovering from the famine, industrious farmers, food scientists and distillers found uses for the potato, from flour to starch to potato-based spirits such as vodka, moonshine white lightning and other clear, unaged distilled spirits.