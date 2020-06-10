Elaine Revelle: Korean dish can really bring the heat

I love Wikipedia!

While I’m rabidly curious about most things, the food-related topics pique my interest the most.

Found an interesting Korean beef ribs recipe that sounded right up my alley. With an exotic and intriguing ingredient, I decided to explore and experiment.

I’ve tweaked the original recipe, substituting a thick pork loin chop for the beef ribs but otherwise left the recipe pretty much intact.

I’m happy to say the results were delicious. Changed up the veggies a little but tried to stay close to the original to capture the Korean flavor profile.

The main flavor comes from gochujang (go-chew-jang) sauce, a savory, sweet and spicy fermented condiment made from chili powder, glutinous rice, meju powder (dried fermented soybeans), yeotgireum (barley malt powder) and salt.

The starch from cooked glutinous rice, when cultured with saccharifying enzymes during the fermentation process, brings sweetness, while chili powder adds substantial heat.

+2 John D. Finley: Flavors of Greece and Malbec wine JOHN D. FINLEY A “fusion” dish, but one you will enjoy -- the flavors of Greece rolled into a classic meatloaf and served with a Malbec wine.

Traditional gochujang goes from mildly through slightly medium, and very to extremely hot on the Scoville scale, with the range being from 30 to over 100. Annie Chun’s, the one I found, is rated 45 to 75 on the scale.

Gochujang imparts a distinct flavor profile to many traditional Korean dishes and is so popular that each October the Sunchang Gochujang Festival is celebrated in Gochujang Village, Sunchang County in North Jeolla Province.

And that, folks, is just the tip of the iceberg that is gochujang, a wonderful addition to my condiment/ingredient larder. I’m looking forward to more experimenting. Who knows, gochujang could just be the next sriracha.