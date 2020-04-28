Elaine Revelle: Locked down, remembering and cooking

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Each year April and May bring my grandmother, Glennora Freear, to mind. She eloped with my grandfather, Al Freear, on April 21. Her brother, Wayne Miller, hopped the train from Santa Barbara and met them at city hall in Los Angeles with an armload of her favorite wildflowers for a wedding bouquet.

I loved the story, and each year in her memory I pick one stalk between their wedding day and her May 2 birthday. Hare bells or fairy lanterns, these flowers grow in abundance on the Nojoqui grade and along San Marcos Pass, so it’s time for my annual quest.

This year, even with all the sheltering in place, I’ll make the trek and bring her memory home.

Speaking of sheltering, I hope everyone is healthy and not too bored or anxious. It’s an unbelievable time.

If you are old enough to remember the polio epidemic of the 1950s, there are a lot of similarities. Movie theaters closed and that was a big blow, no TV or internet. Church services canceled, kids home from school, swimming pools closed and beaches off limits. Polio basically shut us down.

Today we worry about ventilators, back then there was a shortage of iron lung machines. Polio resulted in paralysis, mostly in children, and iron lungs were necessary to breath.