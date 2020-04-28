Elaine Revelle: Locked down, remembering and cooking

Each year April and May bring my grandmother, Glennora Freear, to mind. She eloped with my grandfather, Al Freear, on April 21. Her brother, Wayne Miller, hopped the train from Santa Barbara and met them at city hall in Los Angeles with an armload of her favorite wildflowers for a wedding bouquet.
I loved the story, and each year in her memory I pick one stalk between their wedding day and her May 2 birthday. Hare bells or fairy lanterns, these flowers grow in abundance on the Nojoqui grade and along San Marcos Pass, so it’s time for my annual quest.
This year, even with all the sheltering in place, I’ll make the trek and bring her memory home.
Speaking of sheltering, I hope everyone is healthy and not too bored or anxious. It’s an unbelievable time.
If you are old enough to remember the polio epidemic of the 1950s, there are a lot of similarities. Movie theaters closed and that was a big blow, no TV or internet. Church services canceled, kids home from school, swimming pools closed and beaches off limits. Polio basically shut us down.
Today we worry about ventilators, back then there was a shortage of iron lung machines. Polio resulted in paralysis, mostly in children, and iron lungs were necessary to breath.
The crowded polio wards were off-limits for family and friends. The news was full of polio victims in coffin-sized metal tubes with only their heads outside.
Those images are still with me. We were up against an invisible enemy, we were paranoid against a virus that didn’t discriminate. There were theories — the virus was spread from bananas to stray cats. Polio started with a 1916 outbreak in New York City and by 1952 there were 53,000 cases.
It’s back to basics at my house and I’m mining the contents of my pantry/freezer, cooking an old family favorite.
Until the Salk vaccine was available, swimming pools and movie theaters closed each year during “polio season” and that was summer. No playground excursions or summer birthday parties, or we might “catch polio.” It got worse, children, if thought to be infected, were removed by health workers and isolated in sanitariums.
Wow, I had forgotten those days and the fears that brought me night sweats. But I have faith, now as then we will get through this. Hard as it is, I’m following the rules and find I’m doing a lot of cooking. A new recipe came to my attention and it’s one I know my grandmother would have loved. Chicken, dark meat always, a sweet/salty sauce and easy to fix, this would have been right up her alley and it’s a winner.
HONEY AND SOY-GLAZED CHICKEN THIGHS
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 large cloves garlic, minced
1 tablespoon grated ginger
6 tablespoons soy sauce
1 tablespoon vinegar
5 tablespoons mild honey*
3 tablespoons unsalted butter
kosher salt and black pepper
8 bone in, skin on chicken thighs (about three pounds)
1/2 cup green onions, chopped
lemon wedges
sesame seeds
cilantro, chopped
Heat oven to 425 degrees. Heat a tablespoon oil in a small saucepan, add garlic and ginger. Cook, stirring occasionally, until softened. Add vinegar, soy sauce and honey and simmer, stirring occasionally, until reduced and slightly thickened, about 10 minutes. Turn off heat and whisk in butter. Season thighs with salt and pepper, toss with half of the glaze and remaining oil. Place skin side up in an even layer on an aluminum foil-lined, rimmed baking sheet and roast until browned, 15 minutes. Turn thighs and brush with two tablespoons glaze. Roast until golden and cooked through, about 10 more minutes. Drizzle with remaining glaze and serve with steamed rice, lemon wedges, chopped green onions sesame seeds, cilantro as desired.
*Agave syrup, corn syrup or even brown sugar may be substituted for honey. If using brown sugar add four tablespoons water or chicken broth.
Leftover ideas: Shred or slice chicken and serve with Bibb lettuce as wraps, mix with fried rice, toss with chopped lettuce add an Asian-style salad dressing, etc. You get the idea.
Eat well, take care and be healthy.
As always in a storm there is a silver lining, the incredible deals wineries are offering for online sales. Most include shipping within the U.S., most offer discounts to everyone, which may be deeper (but not always) for their wine club members. Fortunately, I receive press releases and I stay informed of these sales through social media. I do it to share the news with my readers, who much like me, always appreciate a good deal when we find them.
