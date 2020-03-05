Elaine Revelle: Make two soups, call me in the morning

To spring or not to spring.

Here we are, again, the time of the year when social media, news reports, curmudgeons, etc., are full of the prospect of dreadful daylight saving’s one-hour time change.

They seem to regard it an inconvenience or personal affront as well as a disruption to life as we know it.

My reaction? Who cares. We’ve had DST as far back as I can remember. However, its observance has been somewhat sporadic.

The first time we moved our clocks ahead, as far as I could find, was March 30, 1919. It ended that year on Oct. 27. While observed the next year, DST skipped two decades and didn’t raise its controversial head until 1942 when it ran until September 1945. Los Angeles in 1943 claimed DST was to benefit those working during WWII and add a little daylight to their long days.

This on-again, off-again time travel was reinstated in 1948, skipped 1949 but has been a constant in our lives since 1950.

There was an exception. Sometime during the 1970s the powers that be came up with double daylight savings time. Thank goodness it only lasted one year. My girls had a one-mile walk to the school bus and during that year they headed out in the dark. Not at sunrise, but in complete darkness.