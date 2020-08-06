Elaine Revelle: Marrying blue cheese with hamburger steak

I need help. I’ve been on a futile Google search that resulted in more frustration than information.
Years ago, way, way back in the '70s, a longtime friend and I enjoyed date nights at an Orcutt restaurant named Alexander’s Harvest. The atmosphere swank, food great and it was close by.
I usually ordered either one of my out-to-dinner, go-to choices — top sirloin or grilled salmon — but one night opted for a different dish.
What caught my eye was their gourmet-sounding hamburger steak. As a product of the '40s and the dreaded Salisbury steak fad, I usually skipped anything hamburger unless it came on a bun with French fries.
What caught my eye was their twist. “Stuffed with blue cheese, smothered in sautéed mushrooms and spinach.” Wow! I changed course and never went back. From then on, Alexander’s gourmet take on hamburger steak was my meal of choice.
Skip a few years, perhaps into the early '80s (I think), disaster struck. Alexander’s burned and relocated to Santa Maria’s Rick’s Rancho Bowling Alley. We moved, too. My friend and I enjoyed a few more dinners there before they quietly closed.
Those are my memories, but I wanted to validate them with some internet information and haven’t been able to find any confirmations.
Which brings me to this, to anyone reading this: Are my memories close to yours? If so, let me know.
I’ve experimented and have come up with a dish that is close enough to satisfy my cravings. This week, my version of Alexander’s take on humble hamburger steak.
A couple of tips on their topping: For delicious sautéed mushrooms, start with a dry pan; no butter, no oil, just sliced mushrooms. This way when they begin to sweat and release water, they won’t stew in their own juices. When nicely browned, turn off heat, add butter/oil and minced garlic. They will be delicious.
For spinach, do not overcook this delicate veggie or it will taste like canned … mushy and bitter. Wash it well, leave it in a little water and just before cooking, shake but do not dry it. Leave some water clinging to the leaves, pile into pan, top with a lid, turn off heat and you will get perfectly steamed spinach.
Try these tips, they work.
GOURMET HAMBURGER STEAK
1-1/2 pounds ground beef (75% or 80% lean)
1 minced garlic clove, optional
1 cup crumbled blue cheese*
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
drizzle of olive oil
1/2 Tbsp butter
Mix hamburger with garlic (if using) and divide into eight equal balls. To shape, place one ball on waxed paper on a flat surface and top with another sheet of wax paper. Using a flat bottomed pan, press into 1/4- to 1/2-inch patties. Repeat with remaining balls. Place 1/4 cup cheese in center, leaving a border around patty. Top with another thin patty and press edges to seal completely. Set aside at this point to allow meat to rest. To cook, double check burger for holes, season well with salt and pepper and cook either on grill or in a heavy skillet to desired doneness. When done, remove to plate, cover and rest 10 minutes. Meanwhile, prepare spinach and mushroom topping.
*1 cup pepper Jack cheese, shredded
SPINACH AND MUSHROOM TOPPING
1-1/2 pounds fresh spinach
8 to 10 fresh mushrooms
1 clove garlic minced
2 tablespoons butter
sea salt and fresh ground black pepper to taste
Wash but don’t drain spinach. Place in shallow (about 1-inch deep) clean water bath until ready to use. Clean, trim and slice mushrooms. Cook over medium heat in a large, dry skillet. When browned and slightly crisp, add butter. When butter has melted, turn heat to medium-high. Take spinach from water, shake to remove excess water and add to pan. Top with tight fitting lid and turn off heat. Spinach will be done in 2 to 3 minutes.
To serve, place stuffed hamburger steaks on plate, cover with mushroom/spinach topping and dust lightly with salt and pepper to taste. Basically, this is a simple dish, good on its own. But, if a starch is needed, serve with toasted or grilled, buttered slice of sourdough bread.
FROM THE VINE If you enjoy visiting your favorite tasting room, wine shop, or restaurants as much as I do, let’s thank California Governor Newsom for at least allowing any business that can serve you outdoors to open and keep us happy.
