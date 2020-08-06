Elaine Revelle: Marrying blue cheese with hamburger steak

I need help. I’ve been on a futile Google search that resulted in more frustration than information.

Years ago, way, way back in the '70s, a longtime friend and I enjoyed date nights at an Orcutt restaurant named Alexander’s Harvest. The atmosphere swank, food great and it was close by.

I usually ordered either one of my out-to-dinner, go-to choices — top sirloin or grilled salmon — but one night opted for a different dish.

What caught my eye was their gourmet-sounding hamburger steak. As a product of the '40s and the dreaded Salisbury steak fad, I usually skipped anything hamburger unless it came on a bun with French fries.

What caught my eye was their twist. “Stuffed with blue cheese, smothered in sautéed mushrooms and spinach.” Wow! I changed course and never went back. From then on, Alexander’s gourmet take on hamburger steak was my meal of choice.

Skip a few years, perhaps into the early '80s (I think), disaster struck. Alexander’s burned and relocated to Santa Maria’s Rick’s Rancho Bowling Alley. We moved, too. My friend and I enjoyed a few more dinners there before they quietly closed.

Those are my memories, but I wanted to validate them with some internet information and haven’t been able to find any confirmations.

Which brings me to this, to anyone reading this: Are my memories close to yours? If so, let me know.

I’ve experimented and have come up with a dish that is close enough to satisfy my cravings. This week, my version of Alexander’s take on humble hamburger steak.