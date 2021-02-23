Elaine Revelle: Mastering your starter for the sake of baked goods

Technically, you could call me a serial killer.

I say that because my victims over the years are too numerous to count.

I confess, I’ve killed, by neglect, more sourdough starters than I can count. Oh, I start out with all good intentions, then end up doing them in and eventually die, they do.

With all my recent baking, I decided to drag out my starter and realized I was again guilty of mistreatment. While I won’t confess to being a career criminal, I do admit that my acts are basically the result of pure laziness.

All it takes is regular feeding and an occasional discard to avoid a gigantic fermenting blob in the crock in the corner of my refrigerator.

This year, I’m turning over a new leaf. I’ll join SKA (Sourdough Killers Anonymous) and take the vow to be more diligent.

And, I invite, no, I challenge, you to join me in this effort.

With St. Patrick’s Day coming up in less than two weeks, let’s see if we can bake a tasty bread for the expected corned beef or Reuben sandwiches.

First, here’s a little sourdough history.

While we, particularly on the West Coast, think of San Francisco as being the birthplace of sourdough, there are some who credit Christopher Columbus with bringing it to our shores.

While the San Francisco strain may be unique, wild yeast is in the air everywhere. There’s no need to buy a commercial packet of “sourdough starter.” All you need is flour, water, salt, sugar and a smidgen of regular yeast to lure some wild beasties. Oh, it does take a few days, as well.