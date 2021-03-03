Elaine Revelle: Roast pork doused in sherry, short ribs simmered in beer

I love it when one column begets another.

Case in point, an old friend called requesting a repeat of two oldies after being reminded through my Valentine’s Day recommendation: longtime favorites that call for wine and beer.

One's another sherry wine recipe and the other is a main dish — roast pork rosemary and short ribs cooked in beer.

One can see the connection; both include an “adult” beverage and are tried, true and delicious.

So, here’s to you, Carole, and to quote Julia, bon appétit!

ROAST PORK ROSEMARY

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 lean bone in pork loin roast, approximately 5 to 6 pounds

2 cups dry sherry wine

2 cups water

1 or 2 large sprigs fresh rosemary or 2 to 4 tablespoons dried

3 or 4 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 cup flour

1/3 cup butter

salt and pepper to taste

Use a heavy roasting pan (or Dutch oven) with a tight-fitting lid and brown roast well in olive oil. Add sherry, water, rosemary and garlic. Cover and cook in a slow oven at 300 degrees for about one hour per pound or until meat is very tender and pulls away from the bone. Remove pork to platter, skim fat and strain juice.

In a deep saucepan, melt butter and stir in flour. Mix well and add strained liquid slowly, stirring constantly to prevent lumps. Cook over low heat until thickened. Thin to desired consistency with potato water, hot water or more sherry. Add salt and pepper to taste. Slice meat and serve with mashed potatoes and gravy.