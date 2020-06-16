Elaine Revelle: Special treats for grads and dads

We’re smack-dab in the middle of June, the month of dads and grads. Let’s celebrate!

While there’ll always be another Father’s Day, my heart goes out to the high school graduates who have not been able to acknowledge their all-important first step into adulthood in the traditional way.

However, I’ve enjoyed the creativity and care shown by many schools and communities in honoring their students. Loved the Pirate parade through the Valley.

While those kids didn’t step out of high school as their parents did, you can be sure it’s a graduation they won’t forget — and I have a couple cakes to mark the occasion.

One, an involved chocolate stout cake, and another a moist, luscious chocolate cake that’s a quickie.

Sara Major, a cousin from the Ojai branch of my family, brought her great cake to my attention and it’s a hit. Kudos all around and, to keep in tone with the times, this one gets an A-plus in my opinion.

Sara’s cake, a boxed-mix remake, is quick and easy with a crazy tweak that works.

Make sure you use a mix calling for oil, then substitute unsweetened applesauce for the oil. For instance, the one I used needed 1-1/4 cups water, 1/2-cup oil and two eggs. Substitution was easy, 1/2-cup oil out, 1/2-cup applesauce in, bake as directed. Cool completely. To literally and figuratively put the icing on the cake, use the following chocolate ganache. This one is sure to become a favorite.

As a double treat, I’m including the stout cake recipe, both worthy of being in anyone’s recipe repertoire. Enjoy Father’s Day this Sunday and honor your graduate too.