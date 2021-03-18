Elaine Revelle: Tasty potato dishes post-St. Patrick's Day

While I’ve missed St. Patrick's Day by 24 hours, I'm ready to continue celebrating this weekend, and that's just fine by me.

I have a great little book titled "Irish Pub Food" that’s full of typical Irish fare served up both at home and on the town. The book, a gift my local leprechaun Catherine Hanson brought me from a recent trip to her Irish homeland, has delicious-sounding recipes accompanied by mouthwatering pictures, and I can see many more new dishes ahead.

Knowing the Irish penchant for potatoes I found three tasty tater recipes to try and then share.

One, a potato and black pepper soup was found to be easy and good, although I have to admit I would tweak it a little, but more on that later.

Two more, both interesting, caught my eye. Cheesy, garlic potatoes is one, and Ireland's take on Britain's bubble and squeak is the other. Both are now awaiting a test run.

I've made and shared bubble and squeak, however Ireland's change-up calls for making it from fresh ingredients instead of the Brit's leftovers method.

While the others are still to be tried out, I suggest you give the soup a chance.

Next Spoon, I'll report on my tweak of the following recipe.

POTATO AND BLACK PEPPER SOUP

Delicious and warming soup with an unexpected hint of spice from black peppercorns.

2 tablespoons sunflower oil

large knob of butter

1 large onion, finely chopped

2 large potatoes, cut into 1 cm or 1/2-inch cubes

1 pint plus 2 tablespoons milk