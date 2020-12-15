Elaine Revelle: Tender, fall-off-the-bone fried chicken

We’ve all heard the complaint “I work for chicken feed,” but how about a person who’s happy to be fed chicken for his labors?

I’m blessed with someone who likes my take on that tasty bird so well he tackles my weeds for a pile of finger lickin’ fried chicken.

Neighbors Catherine and Chris Hanson’s soon-to-be-adult son, Liam, has willingly taken care of my weed-besieged yard for a platter of drumsticks and thighs.

While I truly appreciate his labors, I love the fact that he enjoys my version of this simple and traditional dish.

I’ve known Liam his whole life and it’s been fun watching him grow up. Dad Chris was only 8 when his parents bought the house up the street. It’s been interesting; I got to watch Chris grow up, move away, return to his boyhood home after the passing of his parents, get married and raise a son.

Son Liam in many ways is a carbon copy of his dad. Inheriting strong Swedish genes from his paternal side, he’s doubly blessed with the spirit and grace of his Irish mother.

They’ve been a second family to me and for that I’m grateful.

Back to Liam. He’s tackling his senior year with all its oddities and nontraditional aspects with his typical good-natured attitude. He’s a young man who will go far. I guess you have to love someone who thinks your food is worth working up a sweat.

I don’t have to say my lawn needs mowing, I just ask if he’s hungry for fried chicken and he turns up. It’s wonderful.

And, since bringing up the chicken, I guess I’d better share and confess, it’s more technique than recipe.