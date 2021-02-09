Elaine Revelle: Valentine's Day chocolate overload

Place one cake layer on plate. Spread with 2/3 cup icing. Top with second layer and 2/3 cup icing. Add third cake layer and spread remaining icing over top and sides. Sprinkle with flake salt.

Susan Beckman’s fantastic chocolate truffles:

CARAMEL-DARK CHOCOLATE TRUFFLES WITH FLEUR DE SEL

20 ounces high-quality bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped, divided

1/3 cup sugar

2 tablespoons water

2/3 cup heavy cream

fleur de sel

1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

Place 8 ounces chocolate in double boiler set over simmering water and stir until melted and smooth. Set aside.

Combine sugar and 2 tablespoons water in a small saucepan. Stir over medium heat until sugar dissolves, occasionally brushing down sides of pan with a wet pastry brush. Increase heat to high and boil until syrup is a deep amber color, swirling pan now and then. (Do not stir after sugar begins to boil or it will crystallize). Add cream, reduce heat and stir until caramel is smooth. Mix caramel and 1/4 teaspoon fleur de sel into chocolate. Chill until firm, at least three hours.

Place cocoa powder in separate bowl. With tablespoon, roll chocolate mixture into balls and dredge through cocoa powder. Arrange on baking sheet, cover and chill overnight.

Line a baking sheet with foil. Melt remaining 12 ounces of chocolate in double boiler over simmering water. Stir until melted and smooth, and thermometer inserted into chocolate registers 115 degrees. Remove bowl from water. Working quickly, submerge one truffle in melted chocolate. Using a fork, remove truffle and tap against side of bowl to remove excess chocolate. Transfer to lined baking sheet. Repeat with remaining mixture. Sprinkle with fleur de sel. Let stand until coating sets, about one hour.