Elaine Revelle: Vanilla ice cream, chocolate flakes, a splash of vodka

Tomorrow is my birthday so I decided to experiment with ice cream … not that I’m expecting a cake, just want to be ready.

Just kidding, folks, had a milestone birthday last year and was feted enough to last me another five to 10 at least. Hope I last that long, too.

As far as ice cream goes, I have a love/hate relationship with most. Like my grandson, Toby, I like any ice cream as long as it’s vanilla.

My dream is to find/make an ice cream that lives up to my expectations. I want it to be creamy, smooth, velvety and resoundingly vanilla. And, I want the pleasure of having made it myself.

So far, I’ve tried recipes calling for all cream, whipping cream, part milk, eggs, no eggs and even one that included cream cheese. All good, but still no clear winner.

I know my dreamy, creamy ice cream is out there somewhere and I hope I find it one day.

This week, I’m sharing another trial run in the quest for my ice cream utopia. It calls for buttermilk and whipping cream, as well as powdered milk and vodka.

Now I ask you, how could I resist making an ice cream that calls for vodka? Vodka!

Not sure how or why this combination would result in a creamier concoction, but I was willing to give it a try.

Oh, and another thing. There was an interesting addition, and this calls for a quick explanation.

For years, my favorite ice cream was Baskin-Robbins chocolate chip. A slight misnomer, however. Their “chips” were, in reality, shards — brittle, thin flakes and irregular fragments of delicious chocolate, a perfect combination.