Elaine Revelle: You say flatbread pizza, I say focaccia

Last week, I made a tasty artichoke and roasted garlic flatbread pizza.
While quite good, it was a disappointment; I thought I was making focaccia.
Looking forward to a dense, flavorful bread, I was surprised by my finished product.
I’ll make this again, but I’m still going to experiment to get a more bread-ier result. I thought baking on one of our colder days was a good way to warm up my house, but now I’m convinced my kitchen stayed too cold to accomplish the necessary rise.
In the meantime, here’s a tasty flatbread pizza that, while time-consuming, is easy. Plus, when prepared through the topping process, it can be frozen for later baking.
When bread is on baking sheet, place in freezer until frozen, bag and use within three months or bake two and freeze remaining two for later. To bake frozen pizza, preheat oven to 550 degrees with pizza stone or sheet pan inside, bake 5 to 8 minutes or until lightly browned.
Hint, add a generous stack of cocktail napkins, as these are a bit messy.
ARTICHOKE FOCACCIA/FLATBREAD PIZZA
3 large cloves garlic, peeled
1/2 cup olive oil
3 cups flour, divided
1 cup warm water
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 package rapid rise yeast
1 teaspoon salt
1 10-ounce can artichoke hearts
1-1/2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil
1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
2 tablespoons cornmeal
coarse sea salt
Peel garlic and place in small sauce pan. Add olive oil and bring to simmer over low heat while preparing dough.
Place 2-1/2 cups flour in a large mixing bowl, make a well in center and add water mixed with 2 tablespoons olive oil. Sprinkle with yeast and set aside for 15 minutes. Stir oil, water and yeast into flour with spoon to make a ragged dough. At this point, add salt and turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Add 1/4 cup flour and knead 6 to 8 minutes, adding small amounts of flour as needed or until dough is smooth, soft and springs back when touched.
Coat mixing bowl with small amount of olive oil and place dough inside. Rotate bowl until dough is well coated with oil. Cover with a clean kitchen towel and place in a warm place to rise for 60 to 90 minutes or until doubled in size. Meanwhile, prepare topping.
Check garlic — cloves should be soft but not browned. Remove from heat and drain, reserving oil. Set cloves and oil aside, in separate containers, to cool. Drain artichoke hearts, pat dry and cut into quarters. Mince drained garlic and add to artichoke hearts. Stir in parmesan, chopped basil and 2 tablespoons reserved garlic oil. Taste and adjust, seasoning with salt, set aside.
When dough has doubled in size, cut into four even pieces. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper, sprinkle with cornmeal and set aside. Roll each, on floured surface, to 6- or 7-inch circles and place onto prepared baking sheet. Create a few dimples or dents with fingers and evenly top each with artichoke mixture. Gently press topping into dough. Cover again with towel and set in warm place to rise another 30 minutes.
During focaccia’s final rise, preheat oven to 375 degrees. Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until lightly browned on edges. To serve, sprinkle with sea salt and drizzle with reserved garlic olive.
To knead using a mixer: combine flour, water, yeast and olive oil mixing bowl. Using hook attachment, mix on low speed, adding small amounts of flour as needed until dough comes together. Continue with mixer until a ball forms and dough becomes smooth. Turn out onto floured surface, knead a few times before placing into well-oiled bowl. Cover with clean towel, set aside to rise and finish as above.
Longtime Valley resident Elaine Revelle can be reached at thewoodenspoon@juno.com
