Everyday tips and hacks for simple kitchen ingredients | Elaine Revelle

I get loads of cooking emails, which I love. An interesting one last week advised cooking pasta in corn water. That got me to thinking.

While, for years, I’ve used everything from chicken broth to coconut milk and various veggie flavored waters when cooking rice, I hadn’t considered it for pasta. Why not?

My rice results have all be successful, now I’ll give pasta a try.

This week I have a number of kitchen tips using everyday ingredients and easy tricks or hacks. While some are new, most of these are one our mothers and grandmothers passed on.

We’ve known all along to smash garlic cloves to peel, used leftover pickling liquid from chili peppers to season carrot and celery sticks. Just cut to size, stick in pepper jar and seal.

It’s surprising what a little ingenuity can do to save time and, in some cases, food.

Here’s a few cooking uses for cider or white vinegar:

– Adding a tablespoon of vinegar to poaching water will help eggs set.

– When steaming broccoli, add a couple tablespoons vinegar to set color.

– If you're stuck with some wilted salad greens, add a bit of white vinegar water and soak, in no time, they will be revived.

– A teaspoon of vinegar can radically improve a chocolate cake batter.

And lemons, limes and grapefruits are great flavor enhancers, so don’t toss the rinds:

– Use a vegetable peeler (with light pressure to avoid bitter, white pith) to remove peels from any citrus. They freeze beautifully and won’t stick together. Mix or match. You can freeze in individual containers or use have a universal one.

– Add rinds (mixing or matching) to still or carbonated water; to perk up baked pies, muffins, cakes or cookies.

– For cakes, add one teaspoon minced zest when creaming butter and sugar; pies, toss zest with fruit or whisk it into wet ingredients; toss in with any streusel or crumble topping; add chopped fine or minced to cookie batter or sprinkle on top before baking.

– Great in gremolata (an Italian mix of parsley, lemon zest and garlic). Stir into or garnish savory dishes from osso buco to a hearty stew.

– Season vinegars, oils and sugar.

– Grinding zest with sugar in a blender or food processor will produce flavored sugar for topping, drinks, cereals and baking.

Ginger too, while I’m at it.

I’ve trashed spongy ginger many times. Over the years I tried to keep it fresh. First sealed in a closeable bag, next sliced thin, jarred and covered with vodka. I was told, this would work and produce a flavored liquid to be used in place of vanilla in cookies, cakes, etc. That was a bust, not much flavor, ginger still went mushy and, in my opinion, ruined the vodka.

My eventual solution, one I’ve shared many times since my eureka moment. Freeze it.

When buying ginger look for plump roots that aren’t too knobby. Wash it well, using back of a knife to scrape off any rough spots and set on paper towels to drain. Then pop into a sealable bag and freeze.

To use, grate on a microplane, skin and all ... super easy. I call it ginger snow.

Added to dishes of any kind, it melts completely without losing flavor and bite. Adding “snow” to salad dressing, bottled or homemade, will work wonders.

The late Jeannie Mei, my longtime friend and bridge buddy, gave me a couple of excellent ginger tips. First, if you really feel the need to peel, use a plain old teaspoon as ginger’s papery skin will scrape off with ease.

Tip two, don’t stress about mincing; use a meat mallet and pound. Smashed ginger separates into shreds, then all it takes is a few chops with a sharp knife.

However, I have to say, freezing and grating, eliminates peeling and chopping.

Hope you find these interesting enough to try and useful enough to adopt.