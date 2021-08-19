What do instant mashed potatoes have to do with a kids club? I’ll explain, of course.

Way back in the “dark ages” (1970s) I was involved in Youth Club, an interdenominational after-school activity sponsored by three of the Valley’s churches.

Every Wednesday afternoon during the school year, Bethania Lutheran, Santa Ynez Valley Presbyterian and St. Mark’s in-the-Valley Episcopal churches revolved hosting duties for crafts, Bible lessons and activities. The afternoon was wrapped up at 5 p.m. with dinner for club members and their families.

I was part of the kitchen crew for a number of years. We cooked and served to an average of 85, and it was not only fun for diners, our small collection of cooks also had a good time.

Over the years, our ranks shifted. Heading the group was Pat Olesen and/or Joanne Madsen. Sous chefs (fancy title) and cleanup crew were made up of members’ mothers, assisted by Youth Club “graduates,” high schoolers who had gone through the ranks as members.

Back to the instant potato connection: To avoid mass peeling when spuds hit the menu, we opted for instant — my first experience with the concoction. I was surprised to find the texture, definitely whipped rather than mashed, was good.

My objection was a slight cardboard taste, which triggered a moment of culinary creativity.

A close friend had shown me a potato trick straight from her native Netherlands. She always added a generous sprinkling of freshly grated nutmeg to her well seasoned mash, and it was delicious.

I suggested doing the same to our Youth Club potatoes and it was a hit. Not only did nutmeg mask the off-putting taste, it enhanced the other seasonings.

And that, folks, is the connection.

When checking my foodie calendar I noticed today, Aug. 19, is Potato Day, for which I found the perfect recipe — potato flake cookies — in my “try soon” file.

Made, taste-tested and deemed successful, I recommend both.

LEMON POTATO FLAKE COOKIES

3/4 cup (three sticks) butter, room temperature

1 cup brown sugar, packed

1 cup granulated sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 lemon, juice and zest

2 cups instant mashed potatoes

2 cups flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 cup granulated sugar, for topping

dash salt

Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line two cookie sheets with baking parchment, set aside. Cream butter with sugars until light and fluffy. Add eggs, vanilla, lemon juice and zest, beat until smooth. Sift dry ingredients and add, slowly, to creamed mixture. Fold in potato flakes, mixing until thoroughly combined. Mix topping sugar with salt.

Roll dough into 1-inch balls, dip in sugar mixture and set 2 inches apart on prepared sheets. Flatten with cookie stamp or bottom of glass and bake 10 to 12 minutes. (If dough sticks to glass or stamp, dip in topping mixture before flattening.) Cool 5 minutes before moving to wire rack.

INSTANT MASHED POTATO CHOCOLATE COOKIES

1 cup butter or margarine

1 cup white sugar

1 cup brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 egg

2 teaspoons vanilla

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 cups flour

3/4 cup cocoa powder

1 1/2 cup instant mashed potato flakes

additional sugar to coat

dash salt

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cream butter with sugars and salt. Add egg and vanilla, mix until creamy. Sift dry ingredients and add slowly to creamed mixture. Fold in potato flakes and mix until thoroughly combined.

Shape dough into small balls, dip in sugar, place on ungreased cookie sheet, flatten with lightly cookie stamp or glass and bake 8 to 10 minutes or until slightly firm to the touch. (If dough sticks to glass or stamp, dip in topping mixture before flattening.) Cool 5 minutes on sheet before moving to wire rack.

