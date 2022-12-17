MARILYN’S CHRISTMAS QUICHE

I have, literally not figuratively, the best seat in the house!

When it comes to Christmas décor, my neighborhood takes it seriously — and one, in particular, goes all out.

My Irish leprechaun/Christmas elf neighbor has outdone herself this year. Won’t go into details, however, if you’re out admiring local lights, drive through my neck of the woods, you won’t be disappointed.

Also, just in time for the season, I have a great appetizer/fingerfood suggestion.

New neighbors Marilyn and Cees vanZeyl are interesting and, I’ve discovered, a potential recipe treasure trove.

FYI, Cees is Dutch. Full name is Cornelis, Cees a nickname pronounced Case. Also, their son, Matys (Dutch for Matthew) is called Tys, pronounced Tice.

An interesting backstory, Cees left his homeland along with several friends to see the world. Well, North America to be exact. Landing in New York, they bought an old Oldsmobile and began their tour. The group zigzagged from Canada to Mexico, passing through parts in between, and ended up in Carpinteria.

Carpinteria? Interesting but logical.

The group knew that Carpinteria is home to many of their fellow countrymen — due of course to the flower and plant-growing community — and decided to check it out.

They were offered jobs and went to work. However, after his fellow travelers headed home, Cees stayed on.

During a night on the town, Cees and Marilyn met … and the rest, as they say, is history.

Following a somewhat lengthy courtship, they were married and settled in Carpinteria. After 30 years of marriage and successful careers in plants and flowers for Cees (and Marilyn’s related employment with the distribution of flowers to wholesale dealers), her busy commercial embroidery business and operation of a 12-acre pumpkin patch, the two retired, downsized and moved to the Valley.

Both energetic, Cees is busy bringing their current property back to beauty after a couple years of neglect.

Marilyn, while out of the embroidery business, makes great accessories. She designs everything from scrunchies to purses to men’s ties, and is hoping to find a local outlet for her handcrafted items. She also collects and restores antique sewing machines, from treadles to featherweights. A talented lady indeed.

I mined this new foodie motherlode and came up with one of Marilyn’s family favorites. A Christmas quiche with colors fit for the occasion and flavors that satisfy.

While she admits to cutting back sometimes on the eggs, one thing she stressed, “I get heavy handed with the cheese.”

MARILYN’S CHRISTMAS QUICHE

pastry for single crust pie, homemade or purchased

1 medium onion, chopped

6 slices bacon, chopped

8 eggs

1/2 cup sour cream

1/2 cup half and half, light cream, or milk

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon white pepper

dash fresh ground nutmeg

3 cups lightly packed chopped fresh spinach

2/3 cup shredded mozzarella (2-1/2 ounces)

1/2 cup shredded Swiss cheese (2 ounces)

plum tomatoes, sliced

fresh oregano

cracked black pepper

Prepare and roll out pastry. (Or fold refrigerated pastry and dust lightly with flour.) Loosely wrap rolled pastry around rolling pin. Unroll onto an ungreased 9-inch pie plate. Ease pastry into pie plate, don’t stretch. Trim to 1/2 inch beyond edge and fold extra pastry under. Make high fluted. Do not prick bottom. Line shell with double layer foil.

Bake in a 450 degree oven eight minutes, remove foil and bake another four to five minutes or until pastry is light in color and dry. Remove from oven cool on wire rack.

Reduce oven to 300 degrees, meanwhile preparing filling.

Cook onions with bacon until crisp. Drain on paper towels. In medium sized bowl, whisk eggs lightly, add sour cream, cream or milk, salt, pepper and nutmeg. Add onion/bacon mixture and cheeses.

Pile spinach (it will shrink during baking) into pie shell, add cheese mixture and bake 45 to 50 minutes or until a knife inserted near center comes out clean. If edges are browning too quickly, cover with foil.

When done, garnish with tomato slices, oregano and pepper. Set on wire rack for 10 minutes before serving. Serves six to eight.

