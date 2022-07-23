It’s been a battle of the breads at my house. To clarify, those “breads” are my favorite sweet treat — shortbread.
Several decades ago, I, as a child, had my first taste and was immediately turned into a shortbread junkie.
That experience was so long ago, I can’t remember the circumstances. All I can dredge up is the wonderful sensation of a not-too-sweet cookie that actually melted in my mouth.
Over the years, that feeling never dulled and I still close my eyes as those sweet crumbs literally melt on my tongue.
Because I was so enamored by this tasty treat from across the pond, I couldn’t imagine being able to make them myself.
Recently, my wings have been severely clipped due to some necessary surgery and I’ve started crossing off a few culinary items on my bucket list.
Last week, I tackled shortbread and was surprised at how easy it is to make.
I tried my hand at two interesting versions, ran them through my faithful taste testers and collected the reviews.
The two recipes I tried aren’t traditional but they piqued my interest, so I gave them a whirl. One is a browned butter version, and the other is made with whole wheat flour and olive oil.
Aside from having to brown then chill butter for one, they were quick and easy. There were fewer ingredients then I had anticipated and so easy, so I’m going to widen my repertoire and give a chocolate version a try soon.
Of note, my tasters all preferred the olive oil version while I, on the other hand, preferred the browned butter ... interesting!
To start, here’s my favorite, which is simple to make with only four ingredients including the butter. The shortbread is less sweet than the olive oil version likely due to the fact that the recipe calls for powdered instead of granulated sugar. I might try it again and add a light sprinkling of sugar prior to baking, as well as some vanilla.
BROWNED BUTTER SHORTBREAD
1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter
1/2 cup powdered sugar
2 cups flour, sifted
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Melt butter in a small skillet over medium heat and cook, stirring often, until milk solids begin to brown, about 6 minutes (be careful, don’t burn). Strain into a medium bowl. Chill until just firm, about an hour.
To make, beat butter and powdered sugar in a mixer fitted with a paddle attachment until pale and creamy, about 2 minutes. Reduce speed to low and gradually beat in flour and salt, scraping down sides of bowl as needed. Do not overwork dough.
Transfer dough to a sheet of parchment and form into a rectangle. Place second sheet of parchment on top and roll to an 8-by-12-inch rectangle about 1/2-inch thick. Remove top sheet of parchment, transfer dough still on bottom parchment sheet to a baking sheet.
Using a fork, pierce all over, spacing 1 inch apart. Bake, rotating halfway through, until golden brown and firm to touch, 55 to 65 minutes.
Cut lengthwise into 1-inch wide strips and crosswise into thirds while still warm. Place on wire rack and cool completely. Makes 2 dozen.
Calling for more ingredients, here’s my tasters’ favorite which does not require a mixer.
OLIVE OIL SHORTBREAD
1 1/2 cups flour
1/2 cup whole wheat flour
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 teaspoon salt
3/4 cup olive oil
2 teaspoons vanilla
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line an 8-inch square baking pan with foil that extends over rim by 2 inches. Spray with cooking spray. Whisk flours, sugar and salt in medium bowl. Add oil and vanilla to flour mixture and stir to combine. Transfer and press dough evenly in pan.
Bake 23 to 25 minutes or until edges are lightly browned. Cool in pan on wire rack for 5 minutes. Using edges of foil, lift shortbread and place on cooling rack. Cut into desired shapes while still warm, and cool completely.