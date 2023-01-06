In the past couple of weeks, I’ve gone from tamales and beans to beans and cheese dip.
Sounds strange? Well, not for me.
The tamales and beans part is easy to explain, but the beans are black-eyed peas — and the cheese is, well, just a dip.
Tamales? That one’s easy as is the black-eyed peas. We eat our Christmas tamales with a chili bean sauce, then move on to New Year’s Day for black-eyed peas.
Tamales on Christmas Eve is a long-time family tradition.
Each year I joined my grandmother in her annual trip to her Santa Ynez and Chumash friends' homes for homemade Christmas tamales … yum!
Then the following week, there was a steaming pot of black-eyed peas (which are beans, NOT peas) cooked with ham, to be eaten on New Year’s Day.
Doing so promised good luck during the new year.
This year we kept true to our traditions and are looking forward to a great 2023.
Now the cheese dip, didn’t go on the tamales or in the black-eyed peas. Just a great dip, I think I made up — at least I’m taking credit.
After my recent love affair with the versatile brie, I had about ⅓ of a small wheel left in my fridge and decided to experiment.
Digging through the veggie drawer I came across some tomatoes that were ripe, quite ripe, in fact, they were literally on the edge. You know that stage, somewhere between okay to eat and the compost bin.
So, as I said, I decided to experiment.
I concocted what I can only call tomato jam, not sweet or jam-y, instead more savory and flavorful.
I ended up with a great dip: melted brie topped with tomato jam. It was delicious on crackers.
While the jam did take some time, the cheese part was easy, and I’m happy to share this for any or all of your upcoming 2023 celebrations: from cocktail to barbecues, this will be welcomed.
Plus, it’s easy. Make jam, bake brie, combine the two and it’s done.
And, thinking about it, any easily melted cheeses such as mozzarella, gruyere, fontina, Havarti or Monterey Jack could be substituted for brie.
While I used basil as my herb of choice this time, you can pull out the stops and substitute oregano (mozzarella), garlic and chopped rosemary and/or thyme (gruyere and fontina), dill (Havarti) or diced jalapeños and cilantro (Jack).
While fresh herbs are always best, also remember that one tablespoon of fresh equals one teaspoon of dried.
Try this one soon and Happy 2023.
BASIL/TOMATO JAM
4 ripe tomatoes, seeded and diced
olive oil
1 tablespoon shallot, diced
1 teaspoon brown sugar
1/4 teaspoon dried basil
1 or 2 teaspoons fresh squeezed lemon juice
fresh ground pepper to taste
4 or 5 fresh basil leaves, shredded
Wash, seed and dice tomatoes. Set in strainer to drain. Meanwhile heat olive oil over medium heat to somewhere between warm and hot. (Too hot will cause splatters when tomatoes are added.)
Add shallots to oil and cook until slightly translucent. Add well-drained tomatoes, stir well and simmer. When most of the liquid has evaporated, stir in brown sugar and dried basil.
When sugar is fully incorporated and thickened slightly, remove from heat and add lemon juice with other ingredients, as well as one teaspoon fresh basil. Set aside and make tomato jam.
NOTE: jam is best if not made too far ahead. Room temperature is best.
BRIE AND TOMATO/BASIL JAM DIP
7 ounces brie
tomato/basil jam
appetizer crackers
Cut brie into wedges and fit into small soufflé dish (about three-to- four inches across), and fill any gaps with sliced brie.
Microwave in three, 45 second intervals or in oven at 325 degrees until melted. Cool slightly and top with tomato/basil jam, garnish with reserved basil shreds.
Serve with assorted crackers or small toasts