Mexican brown sugar cookies to sweeten any Cinco de Mayo celebration | Elaine Revelle

Well, here we are! It’s the merry month of May, with 2023 nearly half over and the Valley humming with activities.
Tomorrow is Cinco de Mayo, Mother’s Day is on the horizon (May 14), and the annual Santa Ynez Valley Youth Recreation (or Youth Rec) fundraising frenzy is in full swing.
This year’s queen, Gabriela (Gabby) Robles was introduced last Sunday at River View Park in Buellton.
With a theme of Wild Wild West, the annual Gainey Luncheon is Monday (May 15) at the winery’s vineyard on Highway 246. Lunch, an auction and fun activities include contests for table decorating, best dressed and more.
Open to all, tickets to this popular (and fun) event may be obtained by calling Gigi Hollister at 805-448-4963.
New Frontiers is donating 5% of its May 19 sales. With that in mind, we can all participate by donating and/or volunteering — contact Frank Kelsey at 805-245-0758.
Gabby’s run will conclude a traditional final event, Friday, May 26, at the Veterans Memorial Building in Solvang. The evening will begin with social hour at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., and more fun kicks off.
Since 1955, Youth Rec, a non profit organization, has worked hard raising funds to finance a myriad of recreation opportunities, facilities and equipment for our kids. From tennis courts, playing fields, and the high school’s pool, to band uniforms and athletics programs, this tireless group has come through and we’ve all benefited.
Now it’s our time to pitch in and be part of the effort.
As you can see, I’m a fan. Hope to see you at one, at least, event.
Jumping from fundraising to food, here’s an interesting cookie that’s just in time for tomorrow’s Cinco de Mayo celebrations.
A lightly sweet, cinnamon sugar dusted treat with a faint licorice taste. Calling for star anise and Mexican brown sugar, piloncillo, it’s delicious and slightly addictive.
HOJARASCAS
8 ounces piloncillo
1 cup water
1 inch stick true cinnamon or canela
1 or 2 star anise
2 cups flour
1-1/2 cups masa harina
1/4 teaspoon kosher or coarse sea salt
1/2 cup unsalted butter
1/2 cup vegetable shortening
1 egg
1/4 cup milk
1/4 cup granulated sugar
1 teaspoon ground canela or true cinnamon
Place piloncillo, water, cinnamon and anise, in a medium-sized saucepan and bring to a simmer over medium low heat. Cover and cook 10 minutes or until piloncillo is mostly dissolved. Stir and continue cooking uncovered, at a strong simmer another 3 to 4 minutes. Strain into a measuring cup, discard cinnamon stick and anise, if using. (Should measure about 1/2 cup, if less, add water, if more, use only 1/2 cup.) Set aside.
Sift flour, masa harina and salt and set aside.
Using a stand mixer fitted with paddle attachment, beat butter and vegetable shortening over medium speed until fully incorporated, 3 to 4 minutes. Reduce speed to low, add piloncillo mixture and continue beating until fully incorporated. Add egg and beat another minute until thoroughly mixed. Using a large spoon or measuring cup, add flour mixture in batches. Add milk and continue beating for a minute or two until mixture is soft and smooth. Gather into a ball, wrap in plastic and refrigerate 30 minutes to 24 hours.
When ready to bake, place racks in upper and lower thirds of oven and preheat to 350 degrees. Line two baking sheets with parchment. Mix sugar with cinnamon in a shallow bowl. Generously flour counter top, hands and a rolling pin. Unwrap dough and split into four pieces. Using one piece at a time, roll out to about 1/3 inch thickness. Dough may be turned or flipped (gently) as it is being rolled. If cracks appear, pinch to repair. Cut into two-inch diameter rounds. Carefully (to avoid crumbling) dip cookies, one at a time, into cinnamon sugar mixture. Place on prepared sheets and bake 20 minutes or until edges are a light golden brown.
Remove from oven and place on wire rack to cool. Makes about 30.