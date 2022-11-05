While I’ve always thought Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) fell on Halloween, I found it not always to be the case.
Traditionally it’s Nov. 1 or 2, but can be celebrated anywhere from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6. This year it’s Nov. 1 and 2.
Although we’re a little late for the “official” date, it’s not too late to celebrate with one of my favorite Mexican dishes.
I call this one Mexican restaurant rice, AND Terry Ames is the great cook who shared it several years ago. However, with apologies to her for quite a bit of tweaking, I have to say that Terry’s recipe changed my mind about this tasty dish.
With a couple of easy additions and without changing the character of Terry’s recipe, this variation is my favorite.
Not ever having been a fan of the rice served in most restaurants, here’s the recipe I love.
My tweaking includes adding some ground pork, blooming whole comino (seeds) in olive oil, and adding chopped fresh jalapeños (for an extra kick), green onions, tomatoes and fresh cilantro to garnish.
Here’s another trick. Cook rice in water mixed with your favorite salsa verde. Most stores carry either Herdez or La Victoria brands — either will work but my favorite is Herdez.
A caveat, if your pallet runs toward gringo: this can be a little hot, so bear that in mind while making. Note that sour cream is a great soother for tender mouths. A generous dollop plopped on top will help tone down spiciness and cool your palette.
Another must is Knorr’s caldo de tomate con sabor de pollo — or tomato bouillon with chicken. This not only adds the right amount of salt, it gives finished rice its traditional red color.
And, lastly, if you have a fresh tomato or two that is “on the edge,” don’t toss it. Dice it and throw it into the mix.
Salad to Día de los Muertos, it’s a festival for the soul.
P.S. This recipe makes quite a lot, keeps well, but can be halved easily.
MEXICAN RESTAURANT RICE
3 cups rinsed and drained long grain rice
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 (16 ounce) jar Herdez salsa verde
water
2 tablespoons Knorr chicken bouillon with tomato
1 to 2 pounds ground pork
1 teaspoon whole comino seeds*
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 or 2 cloves garlic, minced
1 to 1-1/2 pounds ground pork
1 or 2 jalapeños, chopped
2 or 3 green onions, chopped
1 or 2 VERY ripe tomatoes, optional
2 teaspoons dried Mexican oregano
sour cream
fresh cilantro, chopped
Start rice by rinsing and draining well. Mix salsa with enough water to make six cups and stir in tomato bouillon. Add one tablespoon olive oil and rice to deep sauce pan (with lid) and heat on low. Turn heat to medium and sauté rice in olive oil, stirring to coat rice with oil and prevent sticking. When rice has taken on a whitish look and perhaps browned slightly, stir in water/salsa verde and bouillon mixture. Bring to a boil, cover with tight-fitting lid and turn heat to lowest setting.
Cook, covered for at least 20 minutes before checking on doneness. If not tender, replace lid and continue for another 10 minutes before checking again. While rice is cooking, heat remaining olive oil in frying pan and add comino seeds, sauté gently until seeds begin to release their aroma. Add garlic and sauté about 1-2 minutes or until both cominos and garlic are fragrant. Add ground pork to pan and continue sautéing until nicely browned.
Next stir in jalapeños, onions and chopped tomatoes (if using) and cook until soft. When rice is done, fluff with fork, add comino/ground pork mixture and stir gently to combine.
Spoon into serving dish, sprinkle with oregano and serve with chopped cilantro and sour cream.
*substitute 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin for cominos, if necessary.