If you haven’t noticed, it’s hot. Hotter that it’s been in years. It’s affecting us all, and I, for once, have been too hot to cook or even think about cooking.

And since it doesn’t look as if there’s to be any respite soon, I decided to search my bulky recipe files for summer salads that are quick, easy and offer an opportunity to take advantage of local vegetable gardens and/or farmers markets.

By the way, turn any of these into a meal by adding cold cuts, leftover cooked meat from chicken to fish and crusty bread.

If meat isn’t on your diet, substitute tofu or another protein source.

These are all attractive, easy, tasty and mostly call for everyday ingredients.

Plus, there's a slightly spicy ginger dressing that’s great on any tossed greens, on hydrated ramen noodles and served cold.

Treat yourself to a cool, literally, kitchen with a salad for supper.

Easy, simple and refreshing, colorful and tasty — this is a perfect summer salad.

CUCUMBER RADISH SALAD

4 English or Persian cucumbers

8 radishes

2 green onions, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon fresh dill, chopped

2 tablespoons olive oil

Juice from one lemon

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Thinly slice the radishes and cucumbers. Chop onion and dill. Place all in medium sized bowl.

Using a small bowl, combine remaining ingredients. Toss veggies with dressing, stirring to coat well. Taste and adjust seasoning if necessary.

CAPRESE SALAD WITH AVOCADO AND BALSAMIC GLAZE

(An incredible take on the Italian appetizer, caprese.)

3 to 4 medium, ripe tomatoes

1 pound fresh mozzarella cheese

1 ripe avocado

1/2 cup packed, fresh basil leaves

Flaky sea salt

Freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons balsamic glaze (recipe below)

Slice tomatoes, mozzarella and avocado into 1/4 inch slices. Arrange in an alternating pattern. Tear and scatter basil over top. Sprinkle generously with salt and pepper. Finish by drizzling with olive oil and balsamic glaze. Serve immediately.

BALSAMIC GLAZE

1/2 cup balsamic vinegar

Simmer vinegar over medium heat. Stir frequently until reduced. Glaze should be thick and coats spoon back or spatula. Watch closely to avoid burning. Should yield two tablespoons.

Leave out the avocados and substitute cotija for mozzarella for a Mexican twist.

TOMATO SALAD

10 to 12 fresh tomatoes

1 large red onion, sliced

Cilantro, to taste

1 jalapeño, finely chopped

Coarse salt, to taste

Olive oil

Quarter tomatoes, slice tomatoes and combine with remaining ingredients. Use enough olive oil to lightly coat everything. Marinate at least one hour, taste and adjust seasoning if needed. Serve at room temperature.

A somewhat spicy and interesting cucumber salad or agurkesalat, as called by the Danes.

SICHUAN SMASHED CUCUMBERS

1 whole English cucumber*, washed

Kosher salt

2 medium cloves garlic, minced (about 2 teaspoons)

1 teaspoon black or rice vinegar

1/2 teaspoon sesame oil, optional

Sichuan chili oil, to taste

Cut cucumber, crosswise, into 3-inch length, and place plastic bag on a firm, flat, clean surface.

Whack firmly but gently with meat mallet or bottom small skillet. Repeat until completely smashed.

Divide cucumber pieces, breaking up any large ones and transfer to a colander set in a bowl. Toss with salt and refrigerate for 10 minutes. Drain and place cucumbers in serving bowl. Add remaining ingredients and toss to combine. Serve immediately to keep fresh and avoid excess moisture.

Good on any tossed green salad.

*cucumbers with thick skins may be peeled before smashing.

GINGER DRESSING

1/2 cup minced onion

1/2 cup olive oil

1/3 cup rice vinegar

2 tablespoons water

2 tablespoons fresh ginger, grated

2 tablespoons celery, chopped

2 tablespoons ketchup

4 teaspoons soy sauce

2-1/2 teaspoons granulated sugar

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1 garlic clove, chopped

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Place all ingredients in a blender and process until smooth, about 45 seconds. Refrigerate until ready to use. Makes 1-3/4 cups.

