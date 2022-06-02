I suppose all kids have a favorite cookie; I know I did.
And, that “favorite” may be the first cookie that passed their lips. Why not? It’s a sweet treat and you don’t have to eat a whole dinner to get one. I had a warm-from-the-oven soft cream jumble handed to me and I thought it was the best thing ever.
That was the beginning. After that first taste, it was the only cookie I wanted. In fact, I asked for them so often, my mother eventually wrung her hands in despair and handed me the recipe … ergo, it was also the first cookie I baked.
I’ve baked them often but for some reason not recently. The reason may be that I've tried to experiment with "new" cookies, and my old favorite was overlooked.
Interestingly, but not unexpectedly, soft cream jumbles ended up on my comfort food list.
The name describes them perfectly: They are soft, lumpy cookies reminiscent of snickerdoodles.
Drop cookies topped with a dusting of cinnamon sugar are a guaranteed crowd pleaser. The recipe is similar to snickerdoodles but different enough to please my palette.
I’ve dug out my old tried-and-true recipe as part of my convalescing from back surgery. Being off my feet has resulted in a lot of TV time. I’ve watched nothing but cooking, travel and archaeology shows for the last couple months.
Result? I’m hungry, suffering from cabin fever and living in the past.
Now, I decided it’s time for soft cream jumbles and I’ve given them a subtitle. If you are hurting, down in the dumps or just plain bored, give these a try; they’re the perfect cure for whatever ails you.
A little information on the sour milk called for in this week’s recipe: There’s a big difference between milk being sour and spoiled. Sour milk has a slight tangy taste and is just past its prime and/or expiration date and will smell a little “off.” However, spoiled milk can be nasty; don’t feel guilty about tossing.
Sour milk has many uses — in cheese and butter, as “glue” when breading meats or veggies, adds a tang to anything savory, acts as leavening in baked goods and can tenderize meat.
In other words, use it as you would buttermilk in biscuits, pancakes or waffles. However, this week, it’s cookies on the agenda. And, if you are a little iffy about letting your milk sour, do it yourself; just add some vinegar and give it a few minutes … bon appetit!
Also on the plus side, these are easy to make and can be frozen for later baking.
To freeze, put in freezer on a cookie sheet and when frozen, bag them for later use. They can be baked as usual while still frozen. Just place on a lightly greased baking sheet and bake in a preheated oven.
In a short time, you can have a few or a whole dozen or two.
SOFT CREAM JUMBLES/CONVALESCENT COOKIES
1/4 cup sugar
1 tablespoon cinnamon
1/2 cup shortening (part butter for flavor)
1 1/2 cups sugar
2 eggs
3 1/2 cups flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1 cup sour milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
Mix cinnamon with sugar and set aside. Mix shortening with butter (if using) and cream well. Add sugar gradually and continue mixing. Add well-beaten eggs and mix until fully incorporated. Sift flour with salt, soda and baking powder, and add to creamed mixture alternately with sour milk and vanilla.
To bake, drop by teaspoonfuls about 2 inches apart on a well-greased cookie sheet and sprinkle with the cinnamon/sugar mixture. Bake at 425 degrees for 10 to 12 minutes.
*To sour milk, stir 1 tablespoon vinegar into 1 cup milk. Mix and set aside 10 minutes before using.