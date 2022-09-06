Funnyman Brian Regan will take the Solvang Festival Theater stage at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, as the first-ever comedian to perform at the theater.
Regan, who each year visits close to 100 cities across North America with his standup routine, is set to make a stop in Solvang.
Proceeds from the show will benefit the Solvang Theaterfest and Rotary Club of Solvang.
The comedian built his 30-plus-year career on the strength of his material, starting with "Brian Regan Live" in 1997 and routines broadcast on Comedy Central in 2007 and 2008.
More recently, in February 2021, Regan premiered his second Netflix standup special, "Brian Regan: On The Rocks," which was shot at Tuachan Center for the Arts in Utah. His first special, "Brian Regan: Nunchucks And Flamethrowers," premiered on Nov. 21, 2017, and is available on vinyl album.
He also returned for a third season as Mugsy in Peter Farrelly’s TV series "Loudermilk," which premiered on April 27, 2021, and currently streams on Amazon Prime.
Regan is a regular on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," and made 28 appearances as a regular guest on "The Late Show with David Letterman" during its three-decade run.
Regan is also a featured guest on two episodes of Jerry Seinfeld’s talk show series "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee." The episodes are streaming on Netflix.
In addition, he and Seinfeld have executive produced the four-episode original half-hour series "Stand Up And Away! With Brian Regan" that stars Regan. The Netflix series which combines sketch comedy and standup premiered on Christmas Eve 2018.
Tickets to the show are $69.50 per seat plus a $5 processing fee and can be purchased online at www.solvangtheaterfest.org.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
The Solvang Festival Theater is located at 420 Second St., Solvang.