Local nonprofit CommUnify is set to debut a "2-1-1 Community Day Celebration" in Lompoc on Saturday, Feb. 11, which coincides with National 2-1-1 Day that promotes connecting people to free health and human services in their community.

The cost-free event, slated to take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lompoc's Dick DeWees Community Center, will feature more than 50 booths hosted by local and county organizations, food truck vendors The Birria Boyz and Oak & Smoke BBQ, kids' activities, and live entertainment and door prizes.

The Dick DeWees Center is located 1120 West Ocean Avenue.

Some organizations and nonprofits in attendance will include Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, First Five, Community Health Centers, and Community Partners in Education, each providing information to attendees. The Department of Social Services, ReadySBC, Savie Health, Behavioral Wellness, and Office of Emergency Management are also slated to attend, offering resources, giveaways, no-cost vaccines and health screenings and assessments for both children and adults.

Sandy Silva of 95.7 The Beat’s morning show will be on-site, and West Coast folk/rock duo Gates & Goodell will provide live music alongside Lompoc’s "Whose House Is This?" band.

Guest speakers will include 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann and Mayor Jenelle Osborne.

“It is our hope that this year’s 2-1-1 Community Day Celebration is the first of many more to come,” said Patricia Keelean, CEO of CommUnify. “With so many Santa Barbara County organizations on our 2-1-1 HelpLine’s referral list, an event like this shines a bright spotlight on the vital work they do for residents countywide, and in a sense brings the ‘call center to the community,’ providing face-to-face contact with these valuable resources available to them."

For more information, visit www.CommUnifySB.org or contact CommUnify Communications Manager Joni Kelly at 805-964-8857 ext. #1109, or via email at jkelly@CommUnifySB.org.