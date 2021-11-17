Real estate developer Ed St. George has scheduled a community meeting Saturday to discuss plan changes to a potential 55 micro-unit work/live campus project on Buellton's Industrial Way, adjacent to housing area Rancho de Maria.
The event will be held at 1 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Buellton Recreation Center, 301 Second St. Doors open at 12:30 p.m., and the public is invited to attend.
The project, dubbed RD&E (Research Development and Entrepreneurship) by St. George, is estimated to span 3.4 acres along Industrial Way and include seven buildings. Five of the buildings will be work/live dwellings, while a sixth building will house a community gym and lecture and conference hall. The seventh building would be set aside as a short-term residence hall for visiting college students, professors and lecturers.
A central courtyard and sustainable walking trails also are part of the overall design.
Prior to officially proposing the project to city officials, St. George has been focused on gauging local interest through outreach that includes discussions with nearby residents who would be most impacted by the project.
Buellton might soon have a university campus of its own should Santa Barbara real estate developer Ed St. George get the buy-in he needs from local residents and city officials to build a 55 micro-unit housing development that features an in-house research, development and entrepreneurship center on Industrial Way.
