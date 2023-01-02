Members of the community are invited to lend a helping hand at Lompoc's River Bend Bike Park on Sunday, Jan. 8 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Changes to the monthly event could occur due to inclement weather, so it is recommended that the public look for updates at facebook.com/RiverBendBikePark before attending.
Some tasks to be performed include pruning plants and weeding, cleaning signs, trash pickup, and fixing jumps.
According to organizers, many workday tasks can be performed by people of all ages which makes the day a family-friendly volunteer experience.
Depending on support, lunch will be provided.
The bike park is a volunteer-operated nonprofit that relies on community support.
For more information, contact Dave Baker, committee chairman of River Bend Bike Park at davebaker21@gmail.com