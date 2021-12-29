The $4.7 million Solvang Festival Theater rebuilding project is well underway as construction crews this week delivered a large crane on-site for the installation of six new custom-fabricated lighting columns.

In addition to replacing the 47-year-old utility poles with new steel lighting columns, planned improvements over the next several months include a complete rebuild of the rear wall and walkway of the theater, increasing the wall height to 14 feet.

Such changes will improve the audience and actor experience by reducing wind and noise, according to Scott Coe, theater executive director.

The project is slated for completion by July.

Solvang Festival Theater begins construction after groundbreaking ceremony The Solvang Festival Theater is officially under construction after Theaterfest board members smashed into the theater wall with sledgehammers during a groundbreaking ceremony Sept. 13.