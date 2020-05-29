Coronavirus Class of 2020: Buellton, Lompoc seniors look to the future

At a time when local high school seniors would be typically working out last minute details for prom and anticipating the bus ride to Disneyland for Grad Nite, 18-year-olds Dionysius Clark and Jaime Miguel Gonzalez are just trying to stay positive in the midst of the pandemic.

"It was a huge letdown for me," Dionysius, a Lompoc High School senior, said in response to her school's closure and the cancellation of end-of-year events, including her graduation ceremony. "I had been waiting to [experience] all of those milestones."

Jaime, a Santa Ynez Valley Union High School senior who moved to the Valley his sophomore year from Jalisco, Mexico, echoed similar sentiments.

"It's pretty sad. When I moved here, I was so excited to get the full experience of being a senior: Prom, Grad Nite, graduation," he said. "I'm just trying to stay positive."

Despite the painstaking journey to complete his final three months of high school online – at home and away from friends, the Santa Ynez Valley Pirate says he's excited about the future.

"At times it was hard to find motivation because being at home you get distracted. That was my biggest obstacle, I think," he said of his homeschooling efforts. "But I love making my family proud."

After moving to Buellton three years ago, Jaime wasted no time getting involved.

In addition to volunteering for local nonprofits like People Helping People and serving on several student body organizations at SYVUHS including Organization of Latinos & Americans (OLA) and Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID), he was inducted into the National Honors Society two years in a row.