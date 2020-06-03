Denmark trip canceled for 2019 Solvang Danish Days winner Suzan Hamilton-Todd

Suzan Hamilton-Todd of Solvang vividly recalls last October when 2019 Solvang Danish Days Maid Gillian Nielsen, in front of a small crowd gathered outside of Solvang Shoe Store, drew her ticket that won her a trip for two to Denmark, plus $1,000 spending cash.

However, in the month leading up to Hamilton-Todd's five-week European trip which had been set for April 28-June 3, it was canceled due to travel restrictions put in place during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I would be there right now. I was so bummed," said Hamilton-Todd, who at the time vowed to finally come out of her shell after the loss of her late husband. "I finally won something and was ready to go."

Having purchased thirteen $1 tickets at Valley Hardware in Solvang last year, the New York-born equine artist says she teased the cashier while filling out the tickets at the store's front counter.

+6 Sweet memories: Birkholm's of Solvang looks back, readies for third generation takeover As tourists started to trickle into Solvang, Carl Birkholm Sr. expanded his business. In 1951, he opened the Birkholm’s Bakery location in Paaske’s Copenhagen Square, on Alisal Road. Soon, more than just Solvang visitors would be exposed to the Birkholm name.

"I'm going to Denmark," Hamilton-Todd said, remembering what she had told the cashier. "I told her that I was going to win that trip."

When the trip was canceled, Hamilton-Todd said she had to deliver the bad news to the New Yorker friend who was to accompany her, cancel the Airbnb in Copenhagen and put away the Danish-themed art catalog she had created especially for her European adventure.

She then reached out to Danish Days Festival coordinators and insisted they take back the prize, knowing that proceeds from raffle ticket sales support the 83-year-old tradition.

"I told them they should take it and keep it for their organization. They said 'No, you won it! You keep it and go on your trip when you can,'" Hamilton-Todd said. "I don't know when that will be, but I still plan on going."