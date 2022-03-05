Diamonds and gold: The road to Everest Base Camp

The last mile to Lobuche was the hardest.

Not because it was steep, or because of the thin air at 16,000 feet, but because my "water resistant" Gortex jacket was no match for five hours of heavy snowfall.

Soaked and cold to the bone, I put my head down, shut my mind to the subzero-degree temperature and focused on the warm stove fueled by dried yak dung that waited somewhere ahead on that seemingly endless path.

Upon reaching Lobuche I sat by the stove, cold and teary but undeterred, warming my hands with a cup of hot water.

The tea house owner - a friend of our guide Achut Pandey, who has trekked to Everest Base Camp more than 100 times – loaned him a JackWolfskin jacket, a common brand worn by Sherpas, the storied people of the Himalayan high country.

It wasn't waterproof, but it was warm, and armed with the jacket and a big piece of neon green plastic over my head - Achut tore armholes with his teeth when it kept blowing off - we climbed the half-hour to Pyramid House, our shelter for the night at 16,568 feet. Also known as Ev-K2-CNR on Google Maps, the Pyramid is an international laboratory/observatory and a high altitude research center. The teahouse at the base can accommodate up to 20 researchers, or trekkers like us.

Returning the jacket in Lobuche after leaving Base Camp the following day, my mere thank you did not seem nearly enough.

The Sherpa woman smiled at me, and tipped her head.

-----

That was day 10 of our 15-day high passes trek in the Himalayas.

Over the years my adventuring has taken me to Mt. Whitney, Longs Peak in the Colorado Rockies, Half Dome and throughout the John Muir Wilderness, the Grand Canyon, the High Sierra Trail, the Trans Catalina Trail and Kilimanjaro.

But my October journey to Everest Base Camp was a pilgrimage.

To stand in that sacred place, where the best climbers in history have stood – the peaks an epitaph to those who gave their all trying to achieve their goal, or supporting them. To stand where few ever have - at the foot of the highest mountains on Earth.

That’s where I wanted to be.

---

I avoided expectations, especially given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 – Nepal opened, then closed, then reopened in early September.

I knew we were meant to be there, however, when our flight from San Francisco to Qatar was canceled and as the last people allowed to board a British Airways flight to London, we averted a 24-hour delay and the expiration of our PCR COVID test. From London we caught a flight to Doha, and 30 or so hours later landed in warm, slightly humid Kathmandu, buoyed by a tantalizing glimpse of the snowy peaks of the Himalayas through the plane’s windows. Everyone craned their necks to look.

Emerging from the crowded terminal at Tribhuvan International Airport after two hours in immigration, tired, sweaty and scanning the crowd of people behind a fence waiting to pick up arrivals, we spotted Achut, the man we would come to know as our guide and friend, holding a welcome sign with our names on it.

A sweet sight - almost better than the fragrant marigold malas he hung around our necks as we clambered into a hired van for a heart-stopping ride through the crowded, seemingly unregulated, and at times very narrow streets of Kathmandu to the Woodapple Hotel and Spa.

---

Nothing in more than a year of research prepared me for the visual and cultural beauty of this trek. The first two days through the lower Khumbu Valley, especially, had taken a back seat.

I watched hours of videos, read blogs and scanned photos, but none captured the valley's lush greenery, small farms, flowers, waterfalls, convoys of pack animals - dzopko, mules, horses - art, stupas and prayer wheels.

Nothing captured the people, the stone masons hewing rock by hand to build walls and trails, Sherpas packing hundreds of pounds - one carried an iron stove in pieces on his back – or the reality of a man stumbling across the Padhking suspension bridge with a black bag over his head, clutching at the shoulders of the guide in front of him as he fought his fear of heights.

And nothing prepared me for the frustration of losing a day sitting at the airport, waiting for a weather window that would allow us to fly safely from Kathmandu to Lukla on a small prop plane.

As the afternoon wore on we canceled our plane tickets, chartered a helicopter to avoid the crowd backup, and the next morning under clear skies five of us squeezed into a tiny red whirlybird – we had to empty our water to make weight. What followed was a spectacular 40-minute ride over the terraced hillsides of rural Nepal where rice, the No. 1 staple of Nepalese culture, is king.

“Our mountain pilots are very experienced,” Achut assured us as we clambered aboard.

Whop, whop, whopping toward Lukla, the peaks of the Himalayas slowly emerged, and we touched down smoothly on the runway of the world’s “most dangerous airport” - dubbed so because of the mountainous terrain, short 1,729-foot runway compared to an average 10,000 feet, and the high altitude air density changes at 9,393 feet.

We climbed out and crossed the storied tarmac to greet our porters Purna Dumjan and Aidahan Tamang, wiry young men in their 20s who smiled shyly and shook our hands, but never blinked an eye at the weight of our 90-liter duffels.

Mine, I know, had way too many "snacks". Days into our trek, as it became clear that the elevation had killed my appetite, they got all my beef sticks, chocolate, nuts and protein bars. I kept the Jolly Ranchers.

----

After tea at the Lukla airport, we shouldered our packs and stepped out on the road to Everest Base Camp. A herd of dzopko – yak/cattle hybrids used to pack supplies in the lower Khumbu because of their heat tolerance - ambled toward us down the narrow cobbled street. I couldn't have been more excited.

We marveled at the colorful, intricate detail in doors, the many prayer wheels, and stopped to consider a monument to Pasang Lhamu, the first Nepalese woman to summit Everest. She died descending on the south summit and is honored throughout the country for her achievement.

It was hard to believe we were actually there.

Winding along the path bordering the Dude Koshi (milk river), fed by glaciers near Mt. Everest, we enjoyed a rare chocolate muffin sitting outside a small bakery, and survived the tourist police and pack inspection at the entrance to Sagarmatha (Everest) National Park, thanks to Achut.

Longtime hiking partners and friends Tarcy Connors and Bethany House, who shared the journey with me, Achut, Purna and Aidahan were the only people on the trail much of the time. In fact, because of COVID, instead of an average six to eight people in our group it was just us.

We passed ancient stupas and piles of stone tablets with mantras (prayers) chiseled painstakingly into their granite faces, crossed with much exhilaration the swaying suspension bridges adorned with colorful prayer flags high above milky blue glacial rivers.

Achut's sharp eyes spotted a red-billed blue magpie, the Himalayan monal - a flourescent blue and green pheasant which is Nepal's national bird, Himalayan tahrs and a musk deer, an endangered species hunted for their scent glands which are used for perfume. Not true deer, they lack antlers and have a pair of canine tusks.

We sampled the momo (dumplings), yak cheese and yak butter, and survived on Dahl (lentil soup), Tibetan bread, rice and potatoes.

Honey - Achut packed a jar just for us - became our friend, and was just about the only sugar we consumed. We all lost between 12 and 15 pounds.

He also packed fruit, making a plate of apples, pomegranate and oranges every night. We drank copious amounts of tea, hot chocolate, and note to self: Aquatabs purify a liter of water in 30 minutes with no aftertaste.

NAMCHE BAZAAR

After sweating up 1,000 feet of stairs from the lower Khumbu Valley, the brightly colored tea houses (hotels) and shops at Namche Bazaar welcomed us. Perched at 11,286 feet on the edge of a thousand-foot dropoff, we awoke to the breathtaking view of snow-capped mountains out our window colored pink by the morning sun. Following breakfast - an egg and a piece of toast - we packed up for an acclimation day hike.

Eighteen-hundred feet later we were eating french fries on the patio of Hotel Everest View, the highest hotel in the world at 13,000 feet. To the east, Ama Dablam, Lhotse and Everest marched across the skyline.

To actually see those legendary peaks with my own eyes for the first time ... as Beth posted in our online log: Someone pinch me!

That night, to prepare for our first high pass, I started taking 125 mg of Diamox and continued for the next four nights. The high-altitude medication affects your body's fluid balance. It helps remove water and electrolytes in your urine, lowers the amount of fluid in your eyes, calms your nervous system, and allows your body to use oxygen better at high altitudes.

It got real when Achut started checking our oxygen level and pulse rate each night.

There are two main routes to Everest Base Camp from Lukla. One is the so-called “highway”, a 64-mile out-and-back track which most trekkers take, and the more challenging high passes route, which splits to the west at Namche Bazaar and loops 110 miles through rural Sherpa villages, over three high-altitude passes, and fairly close to the Tibetan border.

We took the latter.

COLD NIGHTS

Leaving Namche, we walked through a countryside of flowing rivers and pine forests, arriving at our tea house in the small Sherpa village of Thame in the early evening of the fourth day.

Along the way yak patties dried in the sun, there were sweet puppies, and we visited an all-female monastery, or gompa, in Thamo. Small children waved from doorways, some shyly whispering namaste — "I greet the god within you".

The day ended with a spectacular sunset coloring the sky behind Thamserku to the southeast.

At 12,434 feet, I was glad I had brought a liner for my 15-degree sleeping bag. With overnight temperatures in the single digits and no heating in the tea house sleeping rooms it was cold, despite the thick comforters supplied by our hosts for the cots we slept on. Fleece leggings, socks, a long-sleeved shirt and sweater, and a wool cap served as pajamas every night.

In Thame we had the luxury of a bathroom in our room, but most often they were outside the sleeping rooms, most with a pit toilet. If you were lucky, you got a handle on the back of the door to hang on to, and once again, toilet paper was a hot commodity. Despite the altitude I slept well after an average of six to eight miles a day.

YAKS AND THE 'MURDER HOTEL'

The road from Thame to Lunghden up the Nangpala Valley is an ancient travel and commerce route between the Himalayan high country and Tibet. Yak convoys loaded with supplies move slowly, the lead yak's bell making a hollow clanking sound — many are adorned with colorful tassels.

The gentle, shaggy beasts also roam freely amid stone walls, wood is virtually non-existent because there are no trees at 13,000 feet. Houses are made of stone, metal roofs are held down with stone, dried yak dung plugs stone crevices to provide insulation, and homes are warmed usually by a common iron stove fueled by, yes, dried yak dung.

In the Himalayan high country, when not fueled by yak dung, all things are solar. So the flickering lights at the support lodge when we arrived at Lungdhen that night were no surprise. That didn't stop us from laughingly dubbing it the "murder hotel", as we walked the chilly hall at 14,268 feet channeling Alfred Hitchcock, for once thankful there was no shower.

A cheerful pre-dawn good morning from Achut started our 3,190 foot ascent of Renjola Pass the next day, the sunrise revealing lesser-known peaks such as Thyangmochen, Chhupu, and Dragkya as we climbed slowly across icy rock and dirt fields - the early morning temperature around zero.

While not the highest pass, Renjola proved my biggest challenge. The ascent from Lungdhen to the rock-hewn, prayer flag-strewn summit at 17,560 feet took about seven hours. My steps were slow, and even with acclimation breathing came hard as we climbed the stone staircase and traversed narrow dirt tracks that dropped off more than a thousand feet on the left side.

Feeling a little nauseated at the top despite the Diamox, I sat, ate a hard-boiled egg, and took in the view — Gokyo and the turquoise lake Dudh Pokhari (milk puddle) thousands of feet below, the gray frozen ice river of the Ngozumpa glacier and Mt. Everest, towering through the clouds above the Rolwaling Range including Makalu and Gyachung Kang. The nausea subsided as we descended, never to return.

Renjo was the only high pass we would cross in clear weather, though we didn't know it at the time. Halfway down, Aidahan and Purna, who had already dropped our duffels, showed up with hot water and tea. We sipped thankfully.

A 'HIGH' SETTLEMENT

Gokyo is located on the eastern shore of the third Gokyo Lake at an elevation of 15,584 feet, making it one of the highest settlements in the world. The chain of lakes are a stunning turquoise blue in color, thanks to glacial flour, the smallest size of glacial sediment (much smaller than sand) that is responsible for the milky color of the rivers, streams, and lakes fed by glaciers.

Almost all Gokyo’s buildings are guest houses for trekkers, and the people who live there leave during the winter and move to lower villages such as Namche Bazaar.

Helicopters are a common sight, many flying people in for birthdays, wedding celebrations, or bringing in supplies. Others are there for evacuations.

We spent a day in this visual paradise, acclimating with an ascent of Gokyo Ri, a stone's throw from our tea house. Beth and Purna climbed to the 17,988 foot summit, while Tarcy, Aidahan and I stopped half-way up to enjoy the view of peaks including Cho Oyu, Gyachung Kang, Lhoste, Everest and Makalu.

The call of a Himalayan snow cock, a large white grouse, greeted us the next morning as we climbed the ridge behind Gokyo to cross the Ngozumpa glacier, which based on ice thickness, is the largest in Nepal.

Getting on and off the ice flow involves climbing down and back up the extraordinarily steep banks it has carved. We picked our way across the rocks and debris covering the slowly moving ice, and around the milky blue and green melt ponds that dotted the surface.

Rain started falling as we arrived in Dragnag, and the afternoon was spent watching tahrs (Nepalese mountain goats) graze their way down the mountain outside our window. I fell asleep with the rain pounding on the metal roof — by morning it had turned to snow.

CHOLA

Our highest pass was Chola at 17,782 feet. It was glorious, snowy and cold as we pulled ourselves up cables the last several hundred feet. Occasional rockfall rattled down nearby slopes.

The view from the summit - Ama Dablam and Cholatse - was hidden by snow clouds, and we climbed down wearing gaiters and microspikes, crossing the icy, at times almost vertical slopes of the Chola glacier.

The wind carried the tantalizing smell of smoke from the Zongla Inn before we could see it, and a warm stove, friendly hosts, the Eagles on the sound system and hot chocolate welcomed us.

Overnight, snow fell heavily.

---

The faint outline of memorials to those who have lost their lives on Everest could be seen through the whiteout, and howling echoed across the valley from the direction of Thukla Pass to the northeast as we climbed through knee-deep snow to Lobuche the following day. Stopping to listen, yetis came to mind, even spirits. It was that kind of day. More likely, Achut said with assurance as the age-old call drifted in the frigid air, the voices we heard were those of golden jackals.

After sheltering at the Pyramid overnight we made Gorakshep, 16,942 feet, by noon on the 11th day. The original Everest Base Camp, Gorakshep was used by the Swiss mountain climbers in their attempt to climb Everest in 1952.

It was here that our faces began to show signs of wind burn and our lips, blistered by the sun's reflection off the snow and cold, dry air, became painful.

Worn down after trekking through the snow and with limited visibility, we spent the afternoon attempting to dry our boots and wet clothes around the stove at the Himalaya Lodge & Restaurant — opting to wait until morning to hike to Everest Base Camp.

As the weather cleared, the day ended with a sunset that turned the massifs surrounding our small tea house - Nuptse, Lhotse, Pumori, Changtse, Everest - to gold.

I braved the cold before falling asleep that night to lift the curtain and look out the window, the snow glistened under a full moon.

EVEREST BASE CAMP

It was -20 when we stepped out the door before sunrise. I was thankful for the snow the day before which had turned the two miles to Everest Base Camp into a winter wonderland, hiding what is normally a rock and boulder-strewn moonscape.

We stopped to take pictures at "the sign," a battered metal placard adorned with stickers that boldly proclaimed "Way to Everest B.C." in block letters. I'd had a photo of that sign on my desktop for the last year, keeping me focused through COVID, weekend altitude training, early morning gym classes and long work hours, determined to stand next to it. Pumori towered behind it.

We kept moving; it was too cold to stand still for long. Soon after, the rising sun topped Nuptse, turning the snow to diamonds. Behind Nuptse, windblown snow created a plume off Everest's summit.

Suffice to say, as I stepped under the prayer flags at the entrance to Everest Base Camp a half-hour later, the history, beauty and immensity brought me to tears. In my mind I could see the tents on the pads I was standing on, which would appear during spring climbing season, behind them the Khumbu icefall, believed to be the result of the last great Ice Age 500,000 years ago.

I thought of Edmund Hillary, Tenzing Norgay, Japanese climber Junko Tabei, the first woman to climb Mount Everest, and the more than 200 people who have died trying, many of whose bodies remain in the Khumbu icefall and along the summit route.

I stood quietly in their footsteps, feeling a mixture of jubilation and gratitude.

THUKLA

The clouds had returned by mid-afternoon as we retraced our steps through Gorakshep and turned southeast at Lobuche for the four-day trek back to Lukla.

Thukla, our third high pass at 15,846 feet, is marked by more than 100 memorials honoring climbers and Sherpas, including legendary climber Babu chiri Sherpa, who summited Everest 10 times and held two world records: 21 hours on the summit without auxiliary oxygen, and the fastest ascent, in 16 hours and 56 minutes. He fell into a crevasse and died in 2001 on his 11th summit bid. Scott Fischer, reknowned for his ascent of the world's highest peaks, including K2 and Lhotse without supplemental oxygen, also has a memorial there. Fischer died during the 1996 blizzard on Everest while descending from the peak.

The memorials are set up by family members, and must be simple and environmentally friendly. Most are made of cement and stones.

“Go to sleep forever in Everest,” and “His soul will always remain alive,” are among the prayer inscriptions.

There were no jackals to be found.

ALL DOWNHILL FROM HERE (NOT)

We were going down, but it was definitely not all downhill. We spent the night at Thukla's Yeti Lodge, rejoined the "highway" and trekked over Pheriche Pass with Ama Dablam in front of us, back toward Namche Bazaar.

On the way, time stood still in ancient forests of lichen-fuzzed birches, and at the Tengboche Monastery we took in the Mani Rimdu festival, a 19-day celebration to mark the founding of Buddhism with masked dances, prayers and feasts.

We ate lunch at the foot of Ama Dablam, marveled at the hardy tortoiseshell butterflies, spent a night in Phungi Tanga with a rushing river outside our door, and found burrito-heaven at the NAK Cafe in Namche. As we ate, the owner offered us a "documentary," and put the movie "Everest" on the overhead. It was hard for me to fathom that I was watching it in the Himalayas instead of on my couch.

In the early morning of Day 16, we left Purna and Aidahan in Lukla where they live and have families. An emotional moment, they gave us hugs and orange scarves before we caught the flight to Kathmandu, symbolizing wishes for a safe journey.

But as we flew home over the Arctic cap and half-way around the world to California's Central Coast, it was the journey we'd just finished that filled my thoughts.

I went to commune in a cathedral of human strength, and frailty; to rejoice in the golden sunsets and the diamond snow; to gaze in awe at the peaks of granite and ice that scrape the sky, and to capture the elusive peace that only the simplicity of complete focus and physical exhaustion can bring. I came away with a commitment to mindfulness, assured anew that while nature heals and cleanses, it is uncaring, demands respect, and that it is only ourselves we conquer.