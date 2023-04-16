Bethel Woods Center for the Arts will stop through Santa Barbara May 1 and 2 to gather countless stories of those who attended the once-in-a-lifetime music festival, the original Woodstock Music and Art Fair in August 1969.
Did you go to Woodstock? Do you know someone who did? Bethel Woods wants to hear from you.
The Bethel Woods Center of the Arts, which is located at the historic site of the 1969 Woodstock festival, is traveling the country to collect and preserve stories from those who experienced Woodstock firsthand.
According to the announcement, the traveling museum has been collecting oral histories from around the country, and will stop by Santa Barbara.
Museum curators will be available on both days from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., in 90-minute intervals. Appointments are now open.
Locals interested in sharing their stories and anecdotes of peace, love and music at Woodstock are invited to email oralhistory@bethelwoodscenter.org to schedule an interview, or send their information to the Bethel Woods Center website at www.bethelwoodscenter.org/woodstock-oral-history-initiative