You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Docent-led nature hike, river trail walk offered at Los Flores Ranch this month
0 comments

Docent-led nature hike, river trail walk offered at Los Flores Ranch this month

  • 0
Los Flores Ranch: Moonlight Hike

Los Flores Ranch Park offers moonlight hikes among many activities.

 Contributed photo

Community members are invited to join the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at Los Flores Ranch Park this month for two activities focused on hiking and exploring. 

From 9 to 11 a.m. on Feb. 20, the department will host a Santa Maria River Trail walk challenge, where participants can learn about local plants and wildlife along the 1.5-mile trail.

Participants will be split into two groups of 10 led by local guides, and receive a complimentary Trail Challenge 2021 bandanna, according to the Recreation and Parks Department.

To register for the free activity, visit cityofsantamaria.org/register. Participants should meet at the North Preisker Lane trailhead.

At 9 a.m. on Feb. 13, the department also will hold a docent-led nature hike at the park. Participants will learn about local plants and wildlife, and are asked to bring binoculars for an optimal experience.

The 90-minute walk will follow family-friendly trails to accommodate all skill levels.

Registration for the free nature walk is available at cityofsantamaria.org/register.

For more information about Los Flores Ranch Park, visit cityofsantamaria.org/LosFloresRanchPark.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Glenn Robert Mann
Obituaries

Glenn Robert Mann

Glenn Robert Mann, of Solvang, CA passed away comfortably in Fullerton on January 20, 2021. Glenn is survived by his favorite feline companion…

Jean Marie Gotchall
Obituaries

Jean Marie Gotchall

A long time Valley resident and founding member of the Solvang Senior Center, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2021 at The Santa Ynez Val…

Rona Barrett: A fond remembrance of two giants
Columns

Rona Barrett: A fond remembrance of two giants

  • Updated

Guest Commentary - We lost two of the most inexhaustible and authentic actresses of their generation — Cloris Leachman and Cicely Tyson who, as you know, passed away within a day of each other in January.

Charles Ego
Obituaries

Charles Ego

Age 102, died in Santa Barbara, CA, on 1/26/21. Preceded in death by wife Frances, son Charles, and daughter Mary Elizabeth. Survived by daugh…

+2
Kathy Marcks Hardesty: Enjoying the romance of wine country
Wine

Kathy Marcks Hardesty: Enjoying the romance of wine country

  • Updated

FROM THE VINE As soon as February rolls around it always feels like the month of romance. It’s all about sweet pleasures like dining out in special restaurants, wine tasting, Champagne and sparkling wines, and decadent, heart shaped boxes of local, handmade chocolates.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News