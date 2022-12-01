Downtown Santa Ynez will kick off the holiday season tonight on Sagunto Street for the annual Santa Ynez Country Christmas Tree Lighting celebration.
The town party begins in the Carriage House Museum at the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum at 4 p.m., featuring holiday music, treats and a visit from Santa. Local dance troupe Fossemalle Dance Studios also is slated to perform.
Attendees will then head outside on Sagunto Street to witness the lighting of the town Christmas tree at 6 p.m.
The event, which is sponsored by the Santa Ynez Chamber of Commerce, is free and open to the public.
Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum and Parks-Janeway Carriage House is located at 3596 Sagunto Street in Santa Ynez.