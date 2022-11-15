111522 Dunn School Wakanda Forever

More than 70 high school students, faculty, staff, and their families traveled to Goleta for a special Sunday screening of the Marvel Studios movie sequel, Black Panther “Wakanda Forever,” as a community-building trip.

More than 70 Dunn high school students, faculty, staff, and their families traveled to Goleta for a special Sunday screening of the Marvel Studios movie sequel, Black Panther “Wakanda Forever,” in an effort to connect. 

“Community-building has rarely been more crucial than it is in today’s post-pandemic world,” said Dunn Head of School Kalyan Balaven.

“Watching a movie together is an intimate act of community building, and to come together over a film that has a core message centered on the importance of building community and connection across differences makes for a powerful moment."

Building on a theme of sharing community across differences — including celebrating the life and mourning the premature loss of franchise lead actor Chadwick Boseman, who died of colon cancer at just 43 years old in 2020 —  “Wakanda Forever” introduces a fictional culture based on actual native Mesoamerican history and places that community in a position where it seeks partnership with the film’s returning protagonists to varying degrees of conflict and resolution, a school spokesman explained.

"Wakanda is symbolic of what I want Dunn to be — a vibrant and diverse community that’s committed to uplifting each other," Balaven said. "That’s why we offered to take the whole school to see it. Dunn Forever.”

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

