More than 70 Dunn high school students, faculty, staff, and their families traveled to Goleta for a special Sunday screening of the Marvel Studios movie sequel, Black Panther “Wakanda Forever,” in an effort to connect.
“Community-building has rarely been more crucial than it is in today’s post-pandemic world,” said Dunn Head of School Kalyan Balaven.
“Watching a movie together is an intimate act of community building, and to come together over a film that has a core message centered on the importance of building community and connection across differences makes for a powerful moment."
Building on a theme of sharing community across differences — including celebrating the life and mourning the premature loss of franchise lead actor Chadwick Boseman, who died of colon cancer at just 43 years old in 2020 — “Wakanda Forever” introduces a fictional culture based on actual native Mesoamerican history and places that community in a position where it seeks partnership with the film’s returning protagonists to varying degrees of conflict and resolution, a school spokesman explained.
"Wakanda is symbolic of what I want Dunn to be — a vibrant and diverse community that’s committed to uplifting each other," Balaven said. "That’s why we offered to take the whole school to see it. Dunn Forever.”
