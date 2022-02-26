The Wildling Museum of Art and Nature has opened registration for its annual Earth Day poetry competition that is this year themed "Climate Change: Our Impact."

Santa Barbara County writers of all ages are being invited to submit poetry that interprets the effects of climate change and humanity's role in the issue.

According to the contest guidelines, the competition is intended to honor Earth Day while highlighting the importance of standing up to protect the planet’s dwindling natural resources and working against the threats of climate change.

Former Santa Barbara poet laureates Sojourner Kincaid Rolle (2015-17) and Chryss Yost (2013-15) will judge the entries.

Writers 17 and younger and adult submissions will be judged in separate categories.

The deadline to submit work for consideration is 5 p.m. Monday, March 21.

First prize for adult poetry is $200; second prize is $100; and third prize is a family membership to the Wildling Museum.

First prize for youth poets is $100; second prize is $50; and third prize is a family membership to the Wildling Museum.

For contest guidelines, prize details, and youth and adult entry forms, visit www.wildlingmuseum.org/news/2022-earth-day-poetry-competition.

Solvang Danish Days festival planned for Sept. 16-18 The 85th annual Danish Days festival will return to downtown Solvang Friday, Saturday and Sunday Sept. 16 through 18, with further details still to be announced.

Changes to library system announced for Santa Ynez Valley, Goleta branches Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley libraries are requesting input from members of the community on new book titles to be purchased as an increased book budget is anticipated for the upcoming fiscal year beginning July 1.