Electric trolleys will soon roll in Solvang after the City Council approved a one-year license on a split vote Monday.

Mayor Charlie Uhrig and council members Mark Infanti and Jim Thomas voted in favor of granting the city’s first Solvang streetcar license to Horzes Entertainment LLC, owned by Hector “Sal” Orona and Mayor Pro Tem Claudia “Clau” Orona.

Orona recused herself from all discussion and the vote. Councilman Robert Clarke opposed granting the license, citing concerns with traffic.

“I can’t support this amendment the way it is. I like a trolley. I like a horse-drawn trolley, but many of the answers to our questions were ‘probably’ and ‘basically,’” Clarke said.

He said he was particularly concerned about the impact of adding up to five, slow-moving trolleys on streets already impacted by traffic and the closure of Copenhagen Drive. He also opposed driving billboards, as demonstrated by advertisements on pedicabs in the city, when brick-and-mortar shops are already being fined for advertising.

“You have businesses getting fined for putting a placard 10 feet off their front door, but you have 60 ads running around town. As much as I like an electric trolley, I can’t support this the way it’s written,” Clarke said.

Uhrig also voiced concern about the impacts on traffic, but threw his vote behind the license when it was reduced from the proposed five-year period to a one-year license with a 90-day review period at the outset.

During the 90-day review, the Solvang City Council will assess the trolleys' routes and any display advertising, with changes possible at that time.

Under the newly issued license, Horzes Entertainment LLC will operate any number of their motorized fleet, which includes two 12-passenger, trolley-style golf carts with a maximum speed of 35 mph; one 10-passenger trolley-style golf cart with accessibility ramp and maximum speed of 35 mph; and two specialty, 22-passenger electric trolleys with no noted maximum speed.

The trolleys must conform to the theme or motif of the city.

The Orona family has operated its horse-drawn carriages in Solvang for 14 years, and a spokesman said they would work with the city to modify routes and stops to reduce congestion.

“We’re always willing to work with the city. If there’s an issue on a street, we can work with them,” he said.

The unidentified representative added it’s unlikely all five electric trolleys would be on the road at any given time, but that customer demand would determine which vehicles would run.

In its application, Horzes Entertainment LLC cited customer demand for transportation between hotels, event venues and points of interest within the downtown area as well as expanded tour services when horse-drawn transportation is unavailable due to weather or street conditions.

“We wish to meet this demand by introducing services and routes that are available to more guests with electric trolleys that are easy to drive, have a low-carbon footprint and can adapt to routes that best serve the community,” the application read.