Elle Arvesen: Why you should consider starting a journal

I know this time is very stressful. Keeping a journal has helped me deal with stress. I have started to really make an effort to write in mine every day.

Why is that?

Studies have shown that it can improve your mental health, especially if you’re going through a stressful time (such as now). Keeping a journal is a natural stress-reliever, and it also helps when you need to vent frustrations or to attempt to organize your thoughts. It’s also fun to write down memories that you don’t want to forget and provides a means for looking back on those memories when you’re older.

It can be hard to continuously write in a journal, but as I said, I’ve just begun attempting to write on my own every day, and these are the things I learned when I first began journaling.

First things first: what kind of journal do you want? There are so many to choose from!

You can choose to write in a typical paper journal, a journaling application or electronic journal, or even an online blog. I’d say that the choice which gives you the most privacy would be a paper journal. There’s no possibility of you being hacked with a paper journal, or your computer suddenly dying and accidentally erasing files. Also, if you enjoy the feeling of writing down your thoughts, then a paper journal is probably for you.

Although, electronic journaling has its benefits over a paper journal. If you tire easily when you are writing, or you simply don’t enjoy handwriting, then you are probably more suited for an electronic method.