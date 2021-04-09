Elverhoj Museum in Solvang reopens after extended closure

Elverhoj Museum of History and Art has reopened to the public with updated exhibits and modified walk-in hours after being closed for nearly a year due to the pandemic.
While closed to the public, according to a museum spokeswoman, exhibition spaces about the history and heritage of Solvang were renovated and reimagined to enhance the visitor experience and better enable safety.
Among the exhibits on display is “Legacy of Decency: Rembrandt, Jews and Danes,” a collection of 21 etchings by Dutch master Rembrandt Harmenszoon van Rijn (1606-1669), paired with displays about the Danish World War II rescue of its Jewish population.
“The humanity Rembrandt expressed in his artwork continues to resonate today, nearly 400 years later,” said exhibit curator and Executive Director Esther Jacobsen Bates. “The exhibition originally opened Feb. 29, 2020, and had only been on view for two weeks before the COVID shutdown."
The museum, which reopened again for two weekends in November before closing again, has been awaiting guests, Jacobsen Bates said.
"We are excited to again welcome visitors and share the experience,” she added.
The museum will enforce mask wearing and physical distancing in compliance with Santa Barbara County Public Health protocols.
The museum is open for public walk-ins from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Monday.
Those with special needs and the immunocompromised, as well as members of the museum, are invited to visit during a special hour closed to the general public from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday through Sunday.
Elverhoj Museum of History and Art is located at 1624 Elverhoy Way in Solvang. There is no charge for admission, although the suggested donation is $5.
For more information or to schedule an early hour appointment, contact the museum at 805-686-1211 or visit elverhoj.org.
Lisa André covers lifestyles and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record.
