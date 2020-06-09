Better for it: Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA recognizes staff, community members for COVID-19 response

Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA recently named four staff members as "Cause-Driven Leaders of the Month" for their dedication to helping serve the Santa Ynez Valley and greater community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since May 4, Stuart Gildred has been providing child care services to children of essential workers, following in the footsteps of the Lompoc and Santa Maria YMCAs who launched their special programming on March 25 and April 13, respectively.

According to Regional Executive Director of Stuart C. Gildred YMCA and Lompoc Family YMCA Thomas Speidel, staff members Kristy Parra and Brianna Gusman are being recognized for kickstarting Lompoc's program, and with the help of coworker Finn Porter, also launched Santa Ynez Valley's program at Oak Valley Elementary in Buellton.

Staff member Sonja Janos is being recognized for her role in childcare services that included helping distance-learning students with homework and Zoom calls.

Stephanie Saucedo, the youth development director at Stuart C. Gildred YMCA, alongside Speidel, helped to co-pilot both Lompoc and Santa Ynez Valley programs and train Santa Maria YMCA staff prior to launching. She also continues to attend online childcare courses pertaining to the new and vital guidelines set in motion by the county.